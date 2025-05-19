  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Phil Mickelson hails Scottie Scheffler for PGA Championship 2025 win after being proven wrong on bold prediction

Phil Mickelson hails Scottie Scheffler for PGA Championship 2025 win after being proven wrong on bold prediction

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 19, 2025 03:25 GMT
Phil Mickelson and Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship 2025 (Image via IMAGN, Getty)
Phil Mickelson and Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship 2025 (Image via IMAGN, Getty)

A couple of months ago, Phil Mickelson had predicted that Scottie Scheffler wouldn't win anything before the Ryder Cup this year. However, the latter has now claimed two titles, including the PGA Championship 2025. Following this, the veteran golfer congratulated the World No. 1 for his incredible run at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

Ad

On Sunday, May 18, Scottie Scheffler fired an even-par 71 to claim the PGA Championship 2025. Following the final day action, he aggregated at 11-under to post a five-shot win at Quail Hollow.

After Scheffler's win, Mickelson congratulated the star golfer on X.

"Congrats to Scottie Scheffler on an incredible performance. Clearly #1 in the world. 👍👍," he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Interestingly, Phil Mickelson had previously stated that he didn’t see Scottie Scheffler winning anything this season until the Ryder Cup.

Ad

However, the six-time major champion later clarified that he was just having fun. Even after Scheffler’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson triumph earlier this month, he humbly admitted that he was quite 'off' with his take.

Ad

Scheffler has now won three major championships in his career and has claimed an impressive nine titles since March 2024.

How did Phil Mickelson perform at the PGA Championship 2025?

Phil Mickelson had a forgettable outing at the PGA Championship 2025, missing the cut after shooting 79 and 72 in the first two rounds to finish at 9-over. He has now missed the cut in four of his last six major starts. This year, he also missed the cut at the Masters Tournament, his first missed cut at Augusta since 2016.

Ad

As for other LIV Golf stars at the PGA Championship 2025, Bryson DeChambeau once again finished runner-up, alongside Harris English and Davis Riley. Jon Rahm had a shot at the title, but a few late-round errors led to a T8 finish. LIV Golf season leader Joaquin Niemann also tied for eighth at Quail Hollow, posting his first-ever top-10 finish in a major.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the PGA Championship 2025 (top eight and ties):

  • 1. Scottie Scheffler (-11)
  • T2. Bryson DeChambeau (-6)
  • T2. Harris English (-6)
  • T2. Davis Riley (-6)
  • T5. J.T. Poston (-5)
  • T5. Jhonattan Vegas (-5)
  • T5. Taylor Pendrith (-5)
  • T8. Jon Rahm (-4)
  • T8. Si Woo Kim (-4)
  • T8. Keegan Bradley (-4)
  • T8. Matt Fitzpatrick (-4)
  • T8. Joe Highsmith (-4)
  • T8. Denny McCarthy (-4)
  • T8. Ryan Gerard (-4)
  • T8. Ben Griffin (-4)
  • T8. Joaquin Niemann (-4)
  • T8. Alex Noren (-4)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications