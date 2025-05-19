Phil Mickelson hails Scottie Scheffler for PGA Championship 2025 win after being proven wrong on bold prediction

A couple of months ago, Phil Mickelson had predicted that Scottie Scheffler wouldn't win anything before the Ryder Cup this year. However, the latter has now claimed two titles, including the PGA Championship 2025. Following this, the veteran golfer congratulated the World No. 1 for his incredible run at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

On Sunday, May 18, Scottie Scheffler fired an even-par 71 to claim the PGA Championship 2025. Following the final day action, he aggregated at 11-under to post a five-shot win at Quail Hollow.

After Scheffler's win, Mickelson congratulated the star golfer on X.

"Congrats to Scottie Scheffler on an incredible performance. Clearly #1 in the world. 👍👍," he wrote.

Interestingly, Phil Mickelson had previously stated that he didn’t see Scottie Scheffler winning anything this season until the Ryder Cup.

However, the six-time major champion later clarified that he was just having fun. Even after Scheffler’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson triumph earlier this month, he humbly admitted that he was quite 'off' with his take.

Scheffler has now won three major championships in his career and has claimed an impressive nine titles since March 2024.

How did Phil Mickelson perform at the PGA Championship 2025?

Phil Mickelson had a forgettable outing at the PGA Championship 2025, missing the cut after shooting 79 and 72 in the first two rounds to finish at 9-over. He has now missed the cut in four of his last six major starts. This year, he also missed the cut at the Masters Tournament, his first missed cut at Augusta since 2016.

As for other LIV Golf stars at the PGA Championship 2025, Bryson DeChambeau once again finished runner-up, alongside Harris English and Davis Riley. Jon Rahm had a shot at the title, but a few late-round errors led to a T8 finish. LIV Golf season leader Joaquin Niemann also tied for eighth at Quail Hollow, posting his first-ever top-10 finish in a major.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the PGA Championship 2025 (top eight and ties):

1. Scottie Scheffler (-11)

T2. Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

T2. Harris English (-6)

T2. Davis Riley (-6)

T5. J.T. Poston (-5)

T5. Jhonattan Vegas (-5)

T5. Taylor Pendrith (-5)

T8. Jon Rahm (-4)

T8. Si Woo Kim (-4)

T8. Keegan Bradley (-4)

T8. Matt Fitzpatrick (-4)

T8. Joe Highsmith (-4)

T8. Denny McCarthy (-4)

T8. Ryan Gerard (-4)

T8. Ben Griffin (-4)

T8. Joaquin Niemann (-4)

T8. Alex Noren (-4)

