Phil Mickelson hilariously toys with Josh Allen ahead of LIV Golf Mexico

Phil Mickelson and Josh Allen recently played a friendly 2 vs 2 golf match. It took place at La Jolla Country Club in San Diego, California, and was broadcast on Grant Horvat Golf's YouTube channel. While the match was excellent, Mickelson amusingly pulled Josh Allen's leg in a conversation about the course.

Phil Mickelson was explaining the course's history to Allen, including how many greats had played on it. While doing so, he requested that the NFL MVP touch the plaques with his club and wait one minute. By doing this, Phil Mickelson wanted to pay tribute to the course's rich history, along with legends like Mickey Wright, Phil Rogers, and Paul Runyon. He stated this:

"It's just a lot of history here. It's one of the great clubs in all of San Diego. And so we had Mickey Wright come through here, and Phil Rogers, and Paul Runyon. Gosh, there's been so many great players. But you always want to touch the plaques of history. Just to, like, give them for good karma."

Tee Times, an X (formerly Twitter) page, posted this clip from the YouTube video on their account. They, too, highlighted the incident, stating:

"Top tier banter from @PhilMickelson as he and @JoshAllenQB approached the first tee in their match 😂 Really nice of Phil to make sure Josh took a second to appreciate some of the history around La Jolla CC!"

Interestingly, Josh Allen also pulled off a playful prank on Mickelson. He switched Mickelson's rangefinder from yards to meters, causing some funny confusion on the course.

How is Phil Mickelson's 2025 season going so far?

The Masters - Round Two - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson is currently on the LIV Golf circuit and has had a promising start to the season. Along with the tournaments he played in LIV, he has maintained consistency in his golf majors, too. He recently achieved his career-best LIV Golf ranking in the LIV Golf Hong Kong. Here is a detailed look at his performance on the LIV Golf circuit so far in 2025:

LIV Golf Adelaide (Feb 14–16, The Grange Golf Club): Tied for 23rd with rounds of 72-74-68, totaling 214 (-2).

(Feb 14–16, The Grange Golf Club): Tied for 23rd with rounds of 72-74-68, totaling 214 (-2). LIV Golf Hong Kong (Mar 7–9, Hong Kong Golf Club): Finished 3rd with scores of 67-65-64, totaling 196 (-14). This marked his best finish in LIV Golf to date.

(Mar 7–9, Hong Kong Golf Club): Finished 3rd with scores of 67-65-64, totaling 196 (-14). This marked his best finish in LIV Golf to date. LIV Golf Singapore (Mar 14–16, Sentosa Golf Club): Tied for 19th with rounds of 69-68-72, totaling 209 (-4).

(Mar 14–16, Sentosa Golf Club): Tied for 19th with rounds of 69-68-72, totaling 209 (-4). LIV Golf Miami (Apr 4–6, Trump National Doral Golf Course): Finished 6th with scores of 69-73-73, totaling 215 (-1).

PGA Tour:

The Masters (Apr 10–13, Augusta National Golf Club): Missed the cut with rounds of 75-74, totaling 149 (+5).

Phil Mickelson's next tournament is the LIV Golf Mexico City, scheduled from April 25 to April 27, 2025, at the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

