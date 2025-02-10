Phil Mickelson hypes up $30M worth Philadelphia Eagles QB for 2 skills

Phil Mickelson, one of golf's elite players often praises athletes for their hard work and preservance. That's exactly why the six-time Major champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who embodies these qualities. He reshared an original post by Charlie Kirk that praised Hurt's performance after the Super Bowl. Mickelson wrote:

"Congrats on your hard work, preservance, and making it to the top."

Meanwhile, the original post shared by Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action, read:

"Happiest for Jalen Hurts. In 2018 he was benched in the middle of the national championship which then led to him transferring schools to Oklahoma. He never gave up and fought for every inch. You earned it Jalen, congrats.

Mickelson acknowledged it after Hurt's team Philadelphia Eagles won the most anticipated Super Bowl against the favorites, the Kansas City Chiefs. Mickelson has won 45 PGA Tour events and currently competes in the LIV Golf league. Mickelson became the oldest major champion at 50 when he won the 2021 PGA Championship.

On the other hand, Jalen Hurt now worth $30 million has had a meteoric rise in the NFL. Drafted 53rd overall in 2020, he wasn't even the Eagles' first-choice quarterback. However, after stepping in for Carson Wentz, Hurts never looked back.

Given his consistent performance, Hurts earned a record-breaking five-year $255 million contract in 2023, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history with a $50 million salary for 2024. On top of that, Phil Mickelson also commented on the ongoing Elon Musk controversy about illegal migrants.

Phil Mickelson backs Elon Musk's criticism of FEMA's 59M spending on luxury hotels for Illegal migrants

Phil Mickelson has handed over his support to Elon Musk's outrage over the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spending $59 million on luxury hotels to house illegal migrants. The golf star backed Musk's stance, calling for the country to prioritize its citizens first.

On Monday, February 10, Elon Musk criticized the authority for misusing taxpayer funds. He claimed that the spending violated federal law and went against the President's executive order. Musk also mentioned that the money was meant for American disaster relief and announced that efforts would be made to recover the funds.

Now Mickelson has voiced his opinion on the situation and favored Musk through an X post that read:

"Thank you for pointing this out Elon. How about we take care of Americans first? Maybe we can start by helping our veterans or fellow Americans in need before we misallocate funds from their intended purpose," he said.

Mickelson's comments have added fuel to the ongoing debate. He recently had to withdraw from the LIV Golf's season opener in Saudi Arabia due to a minor shoulder injury.

