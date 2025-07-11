Phil Mickelson jokingly takes a dig at Joaquin Niemann for making his shot 'look harder'

Phil Mickelson took a hilarious dig at Joaquin Niemann for making his shot look harder on social media. The X page of Torque GC shared a video of Mickelson playing on the greens, and the angle of the video made the shot look harder.

Ad

Later, the video was reshared by Mickelson on X, and he wrote a sarcastic caption:

“You’re making it look harder than it is 😂”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Mickelson’s last appearance was at the LIV Golf Dallas after finishing in 49th place after scoring 11-over. He scored 77 in the opening round of the tournament with two birdies, followed by 74 in the second round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the third round, he scored 76 with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

Ad

How did Phil Mickelson perform in the 2025 and 2024 LIV Golf seasons?

Phil Mickelson secured three top 10 finishes in the LIV League, including a third-place finish at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, a sixth-place finish at the LIV Golf Miami, and a T4 at the LIV Golf Virginia with a total score of 14-under, 1-under, and 13-under, respectively.

Here's a list of Mickelson's 2025 performances:

Ad

2025 LIV Golf Tournaments

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T23, 72-74-68, 214 (-2)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: 3rd place finish, 67-65-64, 196 (-14)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T19, 69-68-72, 209 (-4)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: Sixth place finish, 69-73-73, 215 (-1)

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: T22, 71-69-72, 212 (-1)

LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: 50th place finish, 75-70-78, 223 (+7)

LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: T4, 67-68-65, 200 (-13)

LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: 49th place finish, 77-74-76, 227 (+11)

Ad

Mickelson had a T6 at the LIV Golf Jeddah in the 2024 season after scoring 10-under. Here's a list of Mickelson's all 2024 LIV Golf tournaments:

2024 LIV Golf Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba: T51, 73-77-74, 224 (+11)

LIV Golf Las Vegas: T30, 70-67-71, 208 (-2)

LIV Golf Jeddah: T6, 65-68-67, 200 (-10)

LIV Golf Hong Kong: T52, 80-68-70, 218 (+8)

LIV Golf Miami: 47, 76-72-76, 224 (+8)

LIV Golf Adelaide: T38, 69-70-70, 209 (-7)

LIV Golf Singapore: T22, 72-68-67, 207 (-6)

LIV Golf Houston: T37, 71-69-74, 214 (-2)

LIV Golf Nashville: T40, 70-70-71, 211 (-2)

LIV Golf Andalucía: T27, 73-72-74, 219 (+6)

LIV Golf United Kingdom: T34, 70-72-71, 213 (E)

LIV Golf Greenbrier: 50, 67-68-75, 210 (E)

LIV Golf Chicago: T23, 75-68-67, 210 (E)

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play: T48, 76, 76 (+4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More