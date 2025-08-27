Phil Mickelson lauds new LIV Golf venue despite forgettable finish at the event

Phil Mickelson may not have had his best week at the LIV Golf Indianapolis event, but he still took time to praise the host venue. The six-time major winner finished tied for 40th, 16 shots off the lead, and closed the week last in the Lock Zone of the individual standings. While it wasn’t the finish he hoped for, the result also meant Mickelson avoided falling into the Open Zone and kept his LIV Golf status safe for 2026.

Following the event, Mickelson highlighted the efforts behind the scenes at Chatham Hills, where the event was held. Replying to a post from Superintendent Chad Allen on X, Mickelson wrote:

“Chatham Hilks was a great host and we all loved being there. Thank you for all the hard work from so many to make it possible 👏👏”

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @BentgrassWizard Chatham Hilks was a great host and we all loved being there. Thank you for all the hard work from so many to make it possible 👏👏

In his post, Chad Allen reflected on the effort it took to host the Indianapolis event. He shared that the team had worked more than 90 hours a week in preparation, while his wife managed everything at home. He credited the sponsors for helping them cope with the heat and humidity, and praised the volunteers who stepped up after a storm on Saturday night.

Allen added that he was grateful to everyone involved in making the week possible and looked forward to welcoming the league back to Chatham Hills in 2026 with fresh challenges.

Chatham Hills owner hails LIV Golf’s return in 2026

The excitement around LIV Golf’s stop in Indianapolis was clear, and course officials were looking forward to welcoming the league back. It was confirmed earlier this month that LIV will return to The Club at Chatham Hills in 2026, a decision that has thrilled those behind the venue.

Steve Henke, owner of the Henke Development Group of The Club at Chatham Hills, said that the event brought a special energy to the course and community. He noted that the Saudi league has brought a unique style to the sport, helping both the game and the venues it visits gain recognition. Henke said:

“We are thrilled to confirm LIV Golf’s return to The Club at Chatham Hills next year. LIV Golf delivers an incredible mix of competition, entertainment, and premium hospitality that has showcased our community on a global stage. It’s an honor for our course to serve as the backdrop for such an elite event and we plan to make the 2026 event even bigger and better.”

While course officials are preparing for another big year, LIV itself continues to explore broader opportunities. The league has reportedly been seeking common ground with the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and has also expressed interest in staging tournaments for women’s golf in the future.

