Phil Mickelson 'loves' $45M-worth sports media personality's take on 'illegals due processes'

American golfer Phil Mickelson has reacted to media personality Stephen A. Smith’s take on illegal due process. A short TikTok clip of the sports analyst is going viral on the internet.

It was a short clip from one of his interviews with a senator in which Smith, who has a net worth of $45 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), said that the Americans don’t care about "some illegal process." He said:

"We have to understand the American people are saying, 'we've been doing it that way for decades, we're sick of y'all. Let's wait. Let's go through the process, let's arrest somebody, let's let them out, let's make sure they have due process.

"You think somebody here wants to hear about due process with somebody that's in this country illegally? You're in the country illegally; hell with the due process. You get the audacity to admit to a crime after you got here illegally," he added.

A video of him was shared by Mila Joy on her X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"Stephen A. Smith says Americans don't give a SH*T about some illegals due process. He is 100% CORRECT."

The post was reshared by Phil Mickelson with a caption praising Smith. He wrote:

"Why do I love Stephen A. Smith ? Oh yeah. Now I remember 👍"

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson Why do I love Stephen A. Smith ? Oh yeah. Now I remember 👍

Phil Mickelson is pretty active on social media and is known for sharing his views on different matters. He is having a time away from the green these days. The LIV Golfer has not played in any official tournament since his last outing at the LIV Golf Michigan event, where he was tied for 29th place.

Phil Mickelson shares his opinion on the US judicial system

Earlier this week, a fan page, Defiant L’s shared a video of Stephen Federico on its X (formerly Twitter) account, and Phil Mickelson reacted to it. Federico’s daughter, Logan, who was 22 years old, was reportedly killed by Alexander Dickey, who reportedly has 39 criminal charges against him, including 25 felonies before this.

Her father had opened up about the crimes like that and the soft-on-crime policies of the system in a hearing at the House Judiciary Committee. He said (via Fox News):

"The soft on crime stuff has to stop. We have to be able to keep career criminals in prisons. We need more prisons, we need more mental institutions, we need more mental health."

Phil Mickelson shared his opinion on the matter by resharing a Defiant L’s video of Stephen Federico on his social media handle with a caption:

"The judge(s) who let this person go should be held accountable and in jail."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson The judge(s) who let this person go should be held accountable and in jail.

Away from the greens, he actively shares his opinion on X (formerly Twitter), where he has around 946.7K followers. Mickelson shared a post about the massive fire that erupted in El Segundo and sent his prayers to the people on Thursday.

