Phil Mickelson reacts to massive refinery fire erupting in El Segundo - "This is going to sting for every Californian"

Phil Mickelson has reacted to a massive fire that erupted in El Segundo. On Thursday, ABC7 Eyewitness News shared a video of the fire at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo on X. In the caption of the post, the media outfit said that the billowing smoke could be observed from miles in the Southland.

Ad

Mickelson reshared the post on social media, and in the caption, he talked about its impact in California. He is known for actively sharing posts related to environmental issues. The six-time major winner wrote:

"We all want and expect fast cheap energy and have no idea everything that goes into making that possible. This is going to sting for every Californian."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson We all want and expect fast cheap energy and have no idea everything that goes into making that possible. This is going to sting for every Californian.

Ad

Trending

Mickelson also prayed for the safety of the people, writing:

"I hope everyone is safe and uninjured. Wow, this isn’t good for CA energy."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson I hope everyone is safe and uninjured. Wow, this isn’t good for CA energy.

Ad

As per Reuters, no injuries were reported so far. Phil Mickelson is on break as the 2025 LIV Golf season wrapped up with its final team championship in Michigan, held in August. Last week, at the Bethpage Black course, players from both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour competed at the Ryder Cup, and the field included three LIV golfers as well. However, Mickelson did not make it to the US team.

Ad

Phil Mickelson sends a strong message on the US justice system

Earlier this week, a fan page named Defiant L’s shared a video of Stephen Federico from the courtroom in which he slammed the lawmakers. Federico's 22-year-old daughter, Logan, was reportedly killed by Alexander Dickey, who already had previous criminal charges against him.

In a hearing at the House Judiciary Committee, Mr. Federico opened up about lawmakers and talked about the soft-on-crime policy.

Ad

"The soft on crime stuff has to stop. We have to be able to keep career criminals in prisons. We need more prisons, we need more mental institutions, we need more mental health," Federico said, via FOX News.

Defiant L shared the video on X with a caption:

"Father of 22-year-old woman who was brutally killed by a career criminal, SLAMS soft-on-crime policies, He "was arrested 39 godd*mn times, 25 felonies, was on the street..."

Ad

Defiant L’s @DefiantLs Father of 22-year-old woman who was brutally killed by a career criminal, SLAMS soft-on-crime policies, ​ He "was arrested 39 godd*mn times, 25 felonies, was on the street..."

Ad

Phil Mickelson reacted to it with a message for the US justice system. He wrote:

"The judge(s) who let this person go should be held accountable and in jail."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson The judge(s) who let this person go should be held accountable and in jail.

Meanwhile, on the greens, Phil Mickelson’s notable results this season include a tie for fourth in Virginia, a solo third-place finish in Hong Kong, and a solo sixth in Miami. He also competed in the four Majors this year but missed the cut in three of them and settled in T56 at The Open Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More