Phil Mickelson makes feelings clear about Rory McIlroy’s ‘challenging’ position ahead of The Masters 2025

Phil Mickelson has expressed confidence in Rory McIlroy's ability to handle the pressure heading to the Masters 2025. The first major championship of the 2025 season is scheduled next week from Thursday, April 10, to Sunday, April 13.

McIlroy's last win was at the 2014 PGA Championship, and he hasn't won a major since 2014. In the Masters 2025, he will be making his 17th start at a major and faces heightened expectations after his two wins on the PGA Tour in the ongoing season.

In a recent press conference ahead of LIV Golf Miami, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson was asked how difficult it was to block out and manage external expectations during a major championship, particularly in Rory McIlroy’s case. The LIV Golfer said:

"Yeah, that's challenging. But he's done it so many times in his ability to win tournaments. He's been able to compartmentalize that. I don't think that's going to be an issue for him."

Mickelson further added that McIlroy’s distance and accuracy off the tee give him a clear edge at Augusta:

"I think he drives the ball so long and straight that he has a huge advantage on that golf course. He and about 20 guys that drive it like he does will have an advantage of playing it a certain way."

Phil Mickelson further said that players like Rory McIlroy can approach Augusta in a "more aggressive" way and capitalize on certain holes compared to others, including himself. He added that execution would be key, and the Northern Irishman's ability to "compartmentalize" was one of his strengths and not a factor holding him back from winning the Masters.

Rory McIlroy reveals "elbow" issue ahead of the Masters 2025

Rory McIlroy revealed that he was facing discomfort in his right elbow ahead of the Masters 2025. The World No. 2 revealed the issue at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for fifth. Talking to the Golf Channel, he said:

"My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit, so I'll maybe just get some treatment on that and make sure that is okay going into Augusta."

McIlroy said that his game wasn't fully where he wanted it to be, but with a week to prepare and his coach Michael Bannon joining him, his game "feels good" going to the Masters.

Let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's record at the Masters:

2009 : T20 (286, -2)

: T20 (286, -2) 2010 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2011 : T15 (284, -4)

: T15 (284, -4) 2012 : T40 (293, +5)

: T40 (293, +5) 2013 : T25 (290, +2)

: T25 (290, +2) 2014 : T8 (288, E)

: T8 (288, E) 2015 : 4 (276, -12)

: 4 (276, -12) 2016 : T10 (289, +1)

: T10 (289, +1) 2017 : T7 (285, -3)

: T7 (285, -3) 2018 : T5 (279, -9)

: T5 (279, -9) 2019 : T21 (283, -5)

: T21 (283, -5) 2020 : T5 (277, -11)

: T5 (277, -11) 2021 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2022 : 2 (281, -7)

: 2 (281, -7) 2023 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2024: T22 (292, +4)

