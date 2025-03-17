Phil Mickelson offers cheeky advice to PGA Tour winner feeling 'bored'

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 17, 2025 11:56 GMT
LIV Golf Andalucia - Day Three - Source: Getty
Phil Mickelson (Image Source: Getty)

Phil Mickelson had hilarious advice for Michael S. Kim, who hosted a Q&A on social media. He suggested that the PGA Tour pro give a hot take on golf and just enjoy the responses if he was feeling bored.

On Sunday, March 16, the Players Championship faced a few-hour delay due to rain. During the delay, Michael Kim announced the Q&A session on X, which received a lot of responses.

"How about a rain delay Q&A? (Yes, even though I’m not playing) I assume some golf fans are bored right now," he wrote.
One of the responders was Phil Mickelson, who offered a piece of hilarious advice to the one-time PGA Tour winner.

"If you’re bored throw out a few hot takes and see what happens 😂😂," he replied sarcastically.
Mickelson's comments were about his hot take on Scottie Scheffler, where he predicted that the World No. 1 golfer would go trophyless until the Ryder Cup later this year.

It was a pretty bold take considering Scheffler hasn't gone on such a long drought for more than three years now. He has not won a PGA Tour title in his past five starts, which is his longest winless stretch since 2023.

How much money did Phil Mickelson earn at the LIV Golf Singapore 2025?

The individual purse size of the LIV Golf Singapore 2025 was $20,000,000, and Phil Mickelson bagged a share of $230,000 for tying at 19th. Joaquin Niemann earned $4,000,000 as the winner's share, while Brooks Koepka received $2,250,000 for his runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the LIV Golf Singapore 2025:

  • 1. Joaquin Niemann (-17): $4,000,000
  • 2. Brooks Koepka (-12): $2,250,000
  • 3. Ben Campbell (-11): $1,500,000
  • 4. David Puig (-10): $1,000,000
  • T5. Louis Oosthuizen (-9): $613,500
  • T5. Jon Rahm (-9): $613,500
  • T5. Cameron Tringale (-9): $613,500
  • T5. Sebastian Munoz (-9): $613,500
  • T5. Dustin Johnson (-9): $613,500
  • T10. Bryson DeChambeau (-7): $371,205
  • T10. Abraham Ancer (-7): $371,205
  • T10. Paul Casey (-7): $371,205
  • T10. Jason Kokrak (-7): $371,205
  • T14. Richard Bland (-5): $287,000
  • T14. Luis Masaveu (-5): $287,000
  • T14. Kevin Na (-5): $287,000
  • T14. Charl Schwartzel (-5): $287,000
  • T14. Lucas Herbert (-5): $287,000
  • T19. Tyrrell Hatton (-4): $230,000
  • T19. Harold Varner III (-4): $230,000
  • T19. Caleb Surratt (-4): $230,000
  • T19. Phil Mickelson (-4): $230,000
  • T19. Cameron Smith (-4): $230,000
  • 24. Thomas Pieters (-3): $200,000
  • T25. Anirban Lahiri (-2): $187,500
  • T25. Tom McKibbin (-2): $187,500
  • T25. Chieh-Po Lee (-2): $187,500
  • T25. Patrick Reed (-2): $187,500

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
