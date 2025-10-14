Phil Mickelson promotes $50M-worth Hollywood star for Presidential Medal of Freedom

Phil Mickelson supported the people requesting that Gary Sinise be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The American golfer is enjoying his offseason away from the greens and is pretty active on social media.

Ad

On Monday, James Woods shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account in which he requested the U.S. president to consider American actor Sinise for the Presidential Medal of Freedom award. He praised the actor, who has a net worth of $50 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), and wrote:

"Mr. President, please consider Gary Sinise for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I can’t think of a more noble civilian in America."

Ad

Trending

James Woods @RealJamesWoods Mr. President, please consider Gary Sinise for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I can’t think of a more noble civilian in America.

Ad

The post was later reshared by Sage Steele on her social media handle, and she agreed with Woods and supported him. Phil Mickelson jumped into the comment section to react to it with a one-word message and a 100 percent emoji. He wrote:

"Agree,"

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson Agree 💯

Ad

Gary Sinise had won the Primetime Emmy Award in the past and was also nominated for the Academy Award. He is the winner of the Golden Globe Award and the Tony Award.

In 2008, he received the Presidential Citizens Medal from then U.S. President George W. Bush. He is best known for portraying the character of Lt. Dan Taylor in the 1994 movie Forrest Gump, for which he earned a nomination in the Academy Award category for Best Supporting Actor.

Ad

Phil Mickelson reacts to Charlie Kirk receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Phil Mickelson has reacted to the news about Charlie Kirk receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom on social media. US President Donald Trump will give the award to the conservative activist on October 14. His wife, Erika, will receive it.

On Oct. 11, journalist Eric Daugherty shared the news about Kirk on his X account, writing:

Ad

"BREAKING: President Trump will award CHARLIE KIRK the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously on what would've been his 32nd birthday - Oct. 14, next week, per CNN. This is going to be historic. It's well-deserved."

Phil Mickelson reacted by resharing it on his social media handle. He wrote:

"His presence and message will live forever but I still wish he was here. This award is well deserved"

Ad

Phil Mickleosn/@PhilMickelson

Charlie Kirk was shot dead while attending an event in Utah last month. Mickelson paid tribute to him by sharing a post on his X account.

Ad

Meanwhile, on the field, Phil Mickelson has not played any tournaments since his last outing in LIV Golf Michigan. The LIV Golf season wrapped up in August, and the new season will only start in February 2026.

This season on LIV Golf, Mickelson had some solid finishes, including a solo third in Hong Kong, sixth in Miami, and T4 in Virginia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More