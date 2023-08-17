Phil Mickelson ranks among top 10 highest-paid athletes worldwide in 2023 with $106,000,000 in earnings

Phil Mickelson was rumored to be a billionaire after his $200 million contract with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour. This decision did lead to certain sponsors backing away from him in the current year but it has not stopped him to be the seventh-most-paid athlete in the world in 2023.

Mickelson is just shy of a million dollars from the sixth-place athlete Dustin Johnson who has made $107 million dollars this year. Phil Mickelson has made more than big names in the NBA, such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

The large sum of money he has earned is very much a result of his on-course and off-course activities. He scored the incredible 65 in Augusta for the Masters National, allowing him to take home a check of a casual $1.6 million. This made him the highest-earning player from the Masters with earnings just below 10 million dollars.

Phil Mickelson's incredible run at Masters 2023

The second place seemed quite unlikely when Phil Mickelson started off the final round. He was ten strokes off the lead and went two-under for the first nine holes. He managed to bring it back with multiple birdies in rounds 12, 13, and 15. He resumed the trend of wonderful shots and incredible putts with two birdies in the penultimate and final hole.

This gave him a score of 65 for the final round propelling him to the top of the leaderboards. Phil Mickelson tied for second place with Brooks Kroepka, which made him the oldest runner-up in Masters history.

His overall score was 280, four strokes shy of the winner - Jon Rahm. The breakdown of the score is as follows: (71-69-75-65).

Jon Rahm winning the Masters 2023 (via Getty)

This year's Masters was a feast watch with Rahm and Koepka trading blows until the very last round, where Kroepka was blown out of the water by Rahm's and Mickelson's performance. Rahm scored a casual 69 to Kroepka's 75.