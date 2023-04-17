How does Phil Mickelson's T2 at 2023 Masters rank in his Augusta finishes?

The Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club is widely considered one of the most prestigious events in golf. The course's challenging layout, iconic landmarks like Amen Corner, and rich history of legendary performances by some of the game's greatest players make it a favorite among golfers and fans alike.

Mickelson's recent struggles

Phil Mickelson is one such player who has had a storied career at Augusta National. He has won the tournament three times and finished in the top 10 on 12 occasions, cementing his status as one of the greatest players in Masters history. However, leading up to the 2023 Masters, Mickelson's recent form left some doubts about his ability to compete at the highest level.

The Masters - Final Round

Mickelson's turnaround

Phil Mickelson's struggles had largely been attributed to issues with his swing mechanics, which had led to inconsistent ball striking and poor results on the course. In the weeks leading up to The Masters, he had been working with his coach to make adjustments to his swing and find a more consistent ball flight. It was unclear whether these changes would pay off in time for the tournament.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his game, Phil Mickelson opened the 2023 Masters with a solid round of 70. He followed it up with a brilliant 65 on Friday, putting him in contention heading into the weekend. Mickelson continued to play well on Saturday, shooting a 69 to remain near the top of the leaderboard.

The final round

Going into the final round on Sunday, Phil Mickelson was in a tie for second place, just two strokes behind the leader. He struggled early, with two bogeys in his first three holes, but rebounded with three birdies on the back nine to finish with a 70 and secure a T2 finish, his best result in the tournament since his victory in 2010.

Mickelson's performance at the 2023 Masters was made all the more impressive by the competition he faced. Some of the world's top golfers, including Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth, were also in contention for the title. However, Mickelson's steady play and clutch putting allowed him to hold his own against the younger, more highly ranked players.

Phil Mickelson's future

Looking ahead, it's unclear what Phil Mickelson's future holds at Augusta National and in golf more broadly. He will turn 53 this year, an age at which many golfers begin to experience a decline in their physical abilities and mental sharpness. However, Mickelson's performance at the 2023 Masters suggests that he still has plenty of game left in him and could continue to be a contender at the tournament for years to come.

Final words

Overall, Phil Mickelson's T2 finish at the 2023 Masters ranks among his best performances at Augusta National. It demonstrated his resilience, his skill as a golfer, and his ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most. For fans of the game, it was yet another reminder of why the Masters remains one of the most captivating and exciting events in golf.

