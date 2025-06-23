Phil Mickelson reacts to Keegan Bradley winning the Travelers Championship with a five-word message

Phil Mickelson recently reacted to Keegan Bradley's impressive victory at the 2025 Travelers Championship. The 2025 US Ryder Cup captain won his eighth PGA Tour title on Sunday, June 22. He registered a one-stroke win in the game after carding the final round of 68.

Ad

Mickelson congratulated the fellow American golfer on his X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing a five-word message. He wrote:

"Keegan Bradley is THE MAN!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Phil Mickelson, who has been banned from playing on the PGA Tour after he joined LIV Golf, has been away from the greens last week. Prior to that, he competed at the 2025 US Open, but after playing two back-to-back rounds of 74, he missed the cut. He is gearing up to play at the LIV Golf Dallas event, which is scheduled to take place from June 27 to 29.

Keegan Bradley reflects on his performance at the 2025 Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley started his outing at the 2025 Travelers Championship with an opening round of 64. After a good start, he had a tough time on the greens in the second and carded 70, followed by an impressive third round of 63.

Ad

He was in second place after three rounds and started the final round on Sunday, June 22, on the first tee hole with a par on the first hole. He added two birdies and a bogey on the front nine, while on the back nine, he added two bogeys and two birdies for a round of 2-under 68.

In the post-round press conference on Sunday, Keegan Bradley opened up about his performance, saying (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"When this course gets windy like this, these shots get extremely difficult, especially on the back side because there's water everywhere, there's out of bounds, and you have to hit perfect shots. If you don't -- you know, on 13, you can make 13 for me is the hardest tee shot that I hit all year. I am just so grateful when it lands on grass if it does because it can be there for a while."

Ad

"But there's a lot of really, really tricky shots. And the rough was a little higher, so when it gets windy like this and there's a lot of crosswinds, it's difficult to hit these little fairways and these greens. But there's always the possibility that someone could go out there and shoot low, but when it's playing like this, this is a tricky little track," he added.

Ad

Tommy Fleetwood was in the lead after 54 holes, but in the final, after carding a round of 72, he slipped down to second place in a tie with Russell Henley. Jason Day and Harris English settled in a two-way tie for fourth place, followed by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who tied for sixth at 12-under.

Brian Harman settled in solo eighth place, followed by Harry Hall, Justin Thomas, and Lucas Glover in a tie for ninth place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More