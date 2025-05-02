Phil Mickelson is one of the most active golfers on social media, especially X, where he shares his unfiltered thoughts on various topics and interacts with fans as well. Recently, the left-handed golfer shared a tweet referencing a movie star, Chris Tucker, mocking a leader's comments on illegal immigrants.

Jasmine Crockett, a Democratic Congresswoman, had a clip on X that went viral. In it, she said it was not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally. Phil Mickelson reacted to this tweet and referenced Chris Tucker's hilarious dialogue from movie 'Rush Hour' to mock this statement.

"'Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?' Chris Tucker in Rush Hour."

Mickelson, who joined LIV Golf in 2022, has been pretty vocal about the illegal immigrants issue, as he tweeted earlier,

"Make it make sense 🤦‍♂️. Very simple question for any issue. Is this good for American citizens, or is it not? Then do what is best for American citizens. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to answer this. (although apparently it does)"

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson is currently competing in the 2025 LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Korea. He has made a disappointing start to the Korea event, as after round one, he carded +3 for the event with two bogeys, two birdies, and a triple bogey.

Phil Mickelson talks about LIV Golf's progress over the years.

During the pre-round press conference of the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event, Mickelson said the sponsor interest and fan support for LIV have been special.

"The sponsor interest on a LIV level as well as on a team level, the interest and the attendance and the fan support throughout the world in the regions that we're going to, it's just been -- and then you look at some of the things that the teams and the players are able to do together to help promote LIV, promote the sport and promote the game is pretty special," Mickelson said.

The 54-year-old golfer appreciated Bryson DeChambeau for doing what he is doing on YouTube.

"Bryson, I always use as an example because what he's doing on YouTube is inspirational," the left-handed golfer said.

Phil Mickelson at the LIV Golf Korea - Day One - Source: Getty

The newly appointed LIV Golf CEO, Scott O'Neil, interrupted in between and said what Mickelson has done through his social media isn't that bad either.

"It's a small glimmer of what he's doing, and again, sometimes you have to see it to dream it," HyFlyers skipper said. "Seeing what Bryson has done and the way he's been able to create interest at a much younger target audience, that's crucial to the game of golf."

"That's something that throughout my career we have struggled with doing, and the last few years we're starting to really see it turn around. YouTube golf is huge, LIV Golf, and then the ability to move the best players throughout the world is just massive to inspire youth," Mickelson concluded.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau's YouTube Channel has around 1.92 million subscribers, while Phil Mickelson and HyFylers' YouTube Channel has 322K subscribers.

