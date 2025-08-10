Phil Mickelson reveals expectations from the final round in Chicago as he ticks off some "must do's" in the city

Phil Mickelson is currently competing in the LIV Golf Chicago, which is taking place at the Bolingbrook Golf Club. Mickelson had a fantastic opening round in the tournament, finishing second with a total score of 3 under par. His second round, however, was pretty average, and he is presently tied for ninth place, six shots behind the leader.

Ad

Mickelson still has a good chance of winning the tournament if he plays a spectacular third round. The golfer had hoped to win the tournament with an incredible round of golf. He even mentioned this assumption on X while explaining what he is doing in Chicago in between rounds.

Phil Mickelson shared an X post highlighting what everyone should do if they ever visit Chicago. Aside from that, Mickelson mentioned that he is at Portillo's, where he has been twice this week, and that he expects a lower third round. The post on X read,

Ad

Trending

"When in Chicago some “must do’s” are deep dish pizza, go to Cubs game, Natural history museum, and more. For me , it’s Portillo’s 😋 Got there twice this week so I’m expecting a low final round 👊"

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson When in Chicago some “must do’s” are deep dish pizza, go to Cubs game, Natural history museum, and more. For me , it’s Portillo’s 😋 Got there twice this week so I’m expecting a low final round 👊

Ad

Phil Mickelson joined LIV Golf in 2022; however, he has yet to win a tournament on tour. His best performance of his LIV career came in early 2025 at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he finished third. He had a total of 14 under par in the competition and was inches away from winning it all.

Phil Mickelson argues that the Bolingbrook Golf Course is a blend of everything

Golf: LIV Golf Chicago - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson's outstanding first round at the LIV Golf Chicago got him very excited for the tournament's weekend game. This was brought up by the golfer during the post-round conference after the first round. He also stated that the people have shown him a lot of support during this event, which is one of his favorite things about Chicago.

Ad

Mickelson also mentioned the Bolingbrook Golf Course, suggesting that there are some great holes where he can hit some birdies or eagles. However, there are some holes on the course where even par is tough to achieve. The golfer expressed (quoted by ASAP Sports),

"We always love coming to Chicago. The people here have been such great sports fans. For decades been coming here and have had great support in the game of golf, and it's fun to see the people out here and the way that they've responded to this tournament, and this course has been a wonderful host."

Ad

The 55-year-old continued,

"But again, I think this course is very exciting to play because you have holes where you can make birdies and eagles, and you also have some really tough pars, and you're seeing some bogeys and doubles. I think that makes for a really exciting weekend."

Phil Mickelson's Round 3 is expected to begin at hole 3 at 9:05 a.m. local time. His tee groupings include Marc Leishman and Anirban Lehri.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More