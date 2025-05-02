Phil Mickelson reveals he gets "chills" watching inspiring footage of a 1-time Olympic gold medalist

Phil Mickelson recently revealed, that he gets chills and inspiration after watching footage from the 1972 Munich Olympics. He had quoted-tweeted a video, where Dave Wottle made an incredible comeback in the 800-meter race, despite suffering from tendinitis earlier in the week during his practice session.

Phil Mickelson quote-tweeted this video and wrote,

"I get chills, and I find inspiration in watching this."

In the final race, Wattle got off to a slow start and was around 8 to 10 meters behind the contestants at one point which made the audience feel that he was out of the race.

"There was a little bit of terror in the beginning because I found myself so far behind," Wattle said. "I was 8 to 10 meters behind, and I felt I am just out of it."

However, as he accelerated a bit and reduced the distance, it stared to look like he had a chance.

"You get this feeling I'm in the race now. I've regained contact with the pack. I just tried to stay within striking distance."

The American athlete made an exceptional comeback and eventually won the event to win the gold medal in the 800 meters at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson is one of the most active golfers on social media, especially on X. He has 888.7K followers on X and shares his unfiltered views on various topics and engages with his fans as well.

How has Phil Mickelson started off his 2025 LIV Golf Korea event?

Phil Mickelson at the LIV Golf Korea - Day One - Source: Getty

LIV Golf is made its debut in Korea this week, as the 2025 LIV Golf Korea, began on May 2nd, at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Korea. The Hyflyers' skipper, Phil Mickelson, has made a disappointing start to the event as he placed T47 after day one.

The left-handed golfer carded +3 after day one with two bogeys, two birdies, and a triple bogey. Meanwhile, his teammate Talor Gooch scored an incredible seven under and is tied for the lead with Bryson DeChambeau.

Here's the complete leaderboard of LIV Golf Korea after round one.

T1 Talor Gooch -7

T1 Bryson DeChambeau -7

T3 Louis Oosthuizen -6

T3 Richard Bland -6

T5 Joaquin Niemann -4

T5 Jinichiro Kozuma -4

T5 Dean Burmester -4

T5 Anirban Lahiri -4

T9 Minkyu Kim -3

T9 Bubba Watson -3

T9 Tyrrell Hatton -3

T9 Henrik Stenson -3

T9 Ian Poulter -3

T9 Jason Kokrak -3

T9 Adrian Meronk -3

T16 Charles Howell III -2

T16 Kevin Na -2

T18 Marc Leishman -1

T18 Lucas Herbert -1

T18 Peter Uihlein -1

T18 Brooks Koepka -1

T18 Matthew Wolff -1

T18 Thomas Pieters -1

T18 Patrick Reed -1

T18 Carlos Ortiz -1

T18 David Puig -1

T27 Martin Kaymer E

T27 Dustin Johnson E

T27 Jon Rahm E

T27 Abraham Ancer E

T27 Andy Ogletree E

T32 Sebastian Muñoz +1

T32 Luis Masaveu +1

T32 Caleb Surratt +1

T32 Cameron Smith +1

T32 Chieh-Po Lee +1

T32 Lee Westwood +1

T32 Sam Horsfield +1

T32 Graeme McDowell +1

T32 Brendan Steele +1

T32 John Catlin +1

T32 Danny Lee +1

T43 Matt Jones +2

T43 Mito Pereira +2

T43 Tom McKibbin +2

T43 Charl Schwartzel +2

T47 Frederik Kjettrup +3

T47 Phil Mickelson +3

T49 Cameron Tringale +4

T49 Paul Casey +4

T49 Yubin Jang +4

T52 Harold Varner III +5

T52 Sergio Garcia +5

54 Anthony Kim +7

