Phil Mickelson reveals playing a 'little match' with PGA Tour winner

Phil Mickelson revealed that he played a match with Michael Kim recently. He did a brief interaction with the PGA Tour on social media after the golfer praised the recent 2v2 match.

On Monday, Janaury 28, Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat shared their first episode of the 2v2 series where the duo played with Dustin Johnson and Austin Johnson.

Michael Kim took to X to express his feeling about the first 2v2 episode.

"If anyone wants to know what it’s like playing a money match with Phil, these videos show about 90% of the Phil Mickelson experience. One of the few YouTube golf videos that I really enjoyed," Michael Kim wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

In reply, the six time major champion thanked Kim.

"Thank you. I enjoyed our little match the other day too👍," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Is Phil Mickelson playing at the International Series India?

Phil Mickelson is not competing in the International Series India, which is set to tee off on Thursday, January 30, at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon. The event will feature 15 LIV Golf professionals in action ahead of the season opener next week.

Mickelson was last seen competing in the LIV Golf Team Championship, where his team, HyFlyers, reached the semifinals. He is still seeking his first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship, where he became the oldest major winner in history.

Last season, the six time major champion managed just one top-10 finish in 13 starts on LIV Golf. Further, he struggled in major championships, delivering a series of underwhelming performances.

Here's a look at Mickelson's performance in last season:

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba): T51

T51 LIV Golf Las Vegas (Las Vegas Country Club): T30

T30 LIV Golf Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC): T6

T6 LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Country Club): T52

T52 LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral Golf Course): 47

47 LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T38

T38 LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club - Serapong Course): T22

T22 LIV Golf Houston (Golf Club of Houston): T37

T37 LIV Golf Nashville (The Grove): T40

T40 LIV Golf Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): T27

T27 LIV Golf United Kingdom (JCB Golf and Country Club): T34

T34 LIV Golf Greenbrier (The Old White Course): 50

50 LIV Golf Chicago (Bolingbrook Golf Club): T23

PGA Tour

Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club): T43

T43 PGA Championship (Valhalla Golf Club): Missed Cut

Missed Cut U.S. Open (Pinehurst No. 2): Missed Cut

Missed Cut The Open (Royal Troon Golf Course): T60

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback