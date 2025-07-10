Phil Mickelson reveals how rivalry against Tiger Woods led to his putter receiving an iconic name

Phil Mickelson recently shared the story behind his putter’s famous nickname, “Tiger Slayer,” during the latest episode of the 2V2 series. In the episode, Mickelson and Grant Horvat teamed up against Bryson DeChambeau and Garrett Clark, where the conversation turned to his long-standing rivalry with Tiger Woods.

It started when Horvat noticed the words “Tiger Slayer” on Phil Mickelson’s putter cover. The six-time major champion revealed that the nickname was born at the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That week, Mickelson shot a stunning 64 while Woods carded a 75 in their final round pairing.

"That's where this putter got the name because we went out and played and I used that putter. I made everything, I shot 64, he shot 75, and that's where it initially slayed Tiger," Mickelson said (1:05:15 onwards).

Over the years, Woods and Mickelson developed one of golf’s most celebrated rivalries. Woods, with 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major championships, dominated their early encounters. However, Mickelson found success in later years, particularly after teaming up with coach Butch Harmon in 2007.

"He owned me the first half of our careers. His record against me head-to-head was dominant.... But the second part I owned him. After '07, I started working with Butch and I started doing really well head-to-head. Our record when we’re paired together, I believe, is dead even," Mickelson shared.

Despite their fierce competition, Mickelson praised Woods’ talent and historic achievements.

"Obviously his record is his record, he's the greatest of all time. I've seen him do things with a golf ball that I've never seen anybody be able to do. And his play in 2000 was indescribable, how good it was," Mickelson said of Woods.

While Tiger Woods’ peak in the early 2000s remains unmatched, Phil Mickelson carved his own legacy with 45 PGA Tour titles and six majors, including his historic PGA Championship win in 2021 at age 50. Their careers are forever intertwined as two of golf’s biggest icons.

Phil Mickelson aims for second Open win at Royal Portrush

Phil Mickelson will head to Royal Portrush next week aiming for his second Open Championship and seventh career major. The 55-year-old last won The Open in 2013 at Muirfield, where a brilliant final-round 66 secured his fifth major. That victory came just a week after he claimed the Genesis Scottish Open at Castle Stuart, beating Branden Grace in a playoff with a 17-under total.

Since then, Mickelson has added one more major, the 2021 PGA Championship, becoming the oldest major winner in history. However, 2025 has been a tough season. Now playing on the LIV Golf tour, he has missed the cut at all three majors so far: the Masters, PGA Championship, and US Open.

Although Phil Mickelson recently hinted that he may not play the US Open again, he remains exempt for The Open until age 60 and at Augusta for as long as he competes. When The Open was last held at Portrush in 2019, Mickelson missed the cut, but he enters this year’s event with renewed determination.

