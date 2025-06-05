Is Phil Mickelson playing at the 2025 US Open?

It has been 33 years since Phil Mickelson started his journey in the professional golf circuit. With at least one win in the Open, PGA Championship, and the Masters, the lefty needs to conquer just one golf major to complete a career grand slam.

Mickelson is currently playing in LIV Golf Virginia at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. The six-time major winner recently attended a press conference before the competition started. Mickelson talked about this week's LIV contest, the nature of the course, and the upcoming golf major at Oakmont. He will be in action at the US Open in 2025.

It seems that fans will witness Mickelson playing in the U.S. Open for one last time. In the press conference, the six-time major winner gave his fans an update about teeing off at the golf major on June 12.

Reporter: "Phil, I'm curious about your thoughts on Oakmont potentially being your first U.S. Open and the possible end of your life-long quest to win our national Open."

Phil Mickelson: "I haven't thought about it too much. There's a high likelihood that it will be, but I haven't really thought about it too much."

Mickelson's entry in this year's U.S. Open marks the final year of the five-year-long exemption following his 2021 PGA Championship win. The 54-year-old golfer hinted at a potentially last attempt to secure the prestigious U.S. Open title.

Phil Mickelson's statement comes after the United States Golf Association introduced new exemption criteria for the third golf major of the year. According to the USGA, top players from LIV Golf will earn a spot in the U.S. Open starting from 2026. As per the latest LIV Golf Individual Standings, the HyFlyers GC leader ranks 15th.

Till now, Mickelson has never won the US Open. This golf major is the final leg of his journey to becoming a career grand slam winner, which is a rare feat in the sport. However, Lefty does have a history of near-misses in this golf major.

Phil Mickelson's performance at the US Open explored

With a stellar career with 45 wins on the PGA Tour and six major victories, Mickelson has never won the U.S. Open, having endured so many near misses. Notably, Mickelson holds the record for achieving the most runner-up finishes at the golf major.

Throughout his entire career, Phil Mickelson has missed the U.S. Open title on six occasions. In 1999, he missed winning the US Open by a one-stroke margin. In 2002 and 2004, Mickelson secured runner-up spots at Bethpage Black and Shinnecock Hills, respectively. In 2006, Lefty had a bittersweet ending when he lost to Geoff Oglivy after scoring a double bogey on the final hole.

Three years later, he finished off with a T2 at Bethpage Black. His last runner-up finish was in 2013, when Justin Rose won the title at Merion Golf Club. Apart from these near-misses, Mickelson has started 33 times in the U.S. Open, making the cut 26 times. Till now, he has secured 12 top 25s, 10 top 10s, and 8 top 5s in this golf major.

