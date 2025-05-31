"Phil Mickelson's better" - Fans react to Tiger Woods' epic shot at Muirfield Village in 2018

Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest player to ever walk the golf course. Throughout his career, he has produced a lot of incredible moments that have captivated fans.
One of Woods' best shots recently resurfaced on social media, and fans have shared their takes on it. This shot is from the 2018 Memorial Tournament that was held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
To put this into context: Tiger Woods found himself in a tight predicament during the tournament's second round. He was on the course's par-5 11th hole. After two strokes, he had crossed the majority of the fairway and was 95 yards away from the hole.
Normally, most golfers would have gone for two strokes to get the ball in for a birdie. However, Tiger Woods took a risk and utilized a wedge to hit a precise shot. The shot was very accurate, landing just outside the hole before backspinning a bit and landing in the hole, giving Woods an eagle on that hole.
A video of the moment was shared by NUCLR Golf on X.
Fans shared their reactions to the video, with one fan writing:
"Mickelson's better!"
Another fan wrote, "He wont be able to pull these off now."
Here are a few more fan reactions to the post:
"Incredible shot by the goat 🐐," one fan commented.
"That was an amazing shot by the 🐐 🔥," another fan pointed out.
"I miss watching the GOAT every week. That was an amazing era," one fan stated.
Ultimately, it was Bryson DeChambeau who won the 2018 Memorial Tournament, with Tiger Woods finishing in T23.
When might Tiger Woods return from his injury?
Tiger Woods has had at least 14 major surgeries over the course of his remarkable career. One of these surgeries took place in 2011 when he damaged the Achilles tendon on his left foot. This is the same Achilles tendon that he damaged once again this year.
Due to this surgery, Woods was forced to withdraw from the 2025 Masters and the 2025 PGA Championship.
There have been no reports indicating or hinting at when the golfer may return to action. However, there are speculations that Woods will miss the entire 2025 season.
Having played in the inaugural season of TGL, Woods will hope to be back in action in time for the tournament's second edition early next year.