Phil Mickelson's ex-caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay to be NBC’s lead announcer for Mexico Open at Vidanta

Phil Mickelson's ex-caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay will be the lead analyst for this week's Mexico Open at Vidanta. The PGA Tour event will take place from February 22 to 25 at Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course. It's a regular PGA Tour event with a purse of $8.1 million.

Mackay has previously worked for NBC Sports after he parted ways with Mickelson in 2017 and will return to take on the role of analyst this week. However, it's not his full-time job. He is just filling up the vacant spot.

NBC Sports parted ways with its regular golf analyst, Paul Azinger, in late 2023, and since then, several golf analysts and PGA Tour players have filled up for him.

Tour player Kevin Kisner carried out the duties of NBC Sports lead analyst at The Sentry tournament in Hawaii and then at the WM Phoenix Open, while Paul McGinley was the analyst at the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

Golf Channel lead analyst Brandel Chamblee has also worked for NBC Sports. However, the channel has yet to fill the position with a permanent analyst and Jim 'Bones' Mackay will take on the duties this week, serving as the on-course reporter.

Mackay currently serves as a full-time caddie for PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas. He has been working with Thomas since 2021. It is important to note that Justin Thomas is not playing at the Mexico Open and will take a rest this week.

Mackay will be the first active Caddie to serve as the lead analyst for NBC Sports. He will be joined by Steve Sands, Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon.

All about Jim 'Bones' Mackay

Jim 'Bones' Mackay is an American professional caddie and also a commentator. He is best known for being the caddie for Phil Mickelson.

Mackay was born in Redhill, Surrey but grew up in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He was seven when his family moved to America. He started playing golf at an early age.

During his time at Columbus College, he played golf for his college team. However, he switched his career to the path of a professional golf caddie after he met Larry Mize. He later worked for Scott Simpson and Curtis Strange before joining Mickelson in 1992.

In 1990, Jim Mackay gained the moniker "Bones" after PGA Tour player Fred Couples was unable to recall the 6-foot-4-inch lanky Mackay's name.

Phil and Mackay worked for around 25 years before they parted ways in 2017. He then worked as a commentator for NBC/Golf Channel in 2017 before returning to his full-time duties as a caddie.