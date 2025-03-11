Phil Mickelson’s latest result at LIV Golf opens conversations of his Masters entry by insiders

Phil Mickelson’s recent performances at this year's LIV Golf season have earned him praise from golf insiders. Samuel Riggs Bozoian and Trent Ryan recently talked about the experienced golfer in an episode of the Fore Play Podcast.

Mickelson is putting on a good performance in the 2025 LIV Golf season so far. Recently, he achieved solo third and helped his team, the HyFlyers GC, tie for third place in LIV Golf Hong Kong as well. Golf insiders Riggs and Trent expressed their thoughts on whether Mickelson should enter into the Masters:

"Another guy playing well that I saw... Phil Mickelson. Had his highest finish in LIV Golf. Phil Mickelson finished Solo 3rd. Sergio 1, 18 under par. Dean Burmeste 2, 15-under. Phil Mickelson 14-under. I mean, he beat almost everybody," Riggs said.

"It would be pretty sweet if he were in the mix at the Masters. That would be fun. If he were just in the top 7 going into Sunday, and like 3 or 4 shots off the lead, that would be really really fun," Trent replied.

"It wasn't that long ago that he made that charge and finished like 2nd. It was like after he had gone to LIV," Riggs added.

Phil Mickelson was a six-time major winner way before he joined the Saudi Arabia PIF-backed golf league back in 2022. Among six majors, Mickelson already has three green jackets. His name is up there with golfing greats Arnold Palmer (four), Tiger Woods (five) and Jack Nicklaus (six).

If he wins another Masters, Mickelson will reach the same level with Palmer in terms of green jackets. He might be 54 years old right now, but Mickelson doesn't seem to have plans to retire anytime soon. His latest performance at LIV Golf Hong Kong proves his expertise and skill in the sport.

Talking about the HyFlyers GC Captain, Trent further said that he wants Mickelson to stay "involved" for more.

Trent: "Phil is Phil. He is one of the most interesting guys to ever pick up a golf club, both on and off the golf course. So, I want him involved for as long as he can be involved. Because he's just fuc**ng interesting," Trent added.

Phil Mickelson WITB 2025

Mickelson recently made headlines after his wonderful approach shot at the concluding hole of LIV Golf Hong Kong. He finished the round with a 6-under 64 on Sunday, which led him to rank third on the leaderboard. After one of his best golf finishes, Phil Mickelson is now on the 12th rank of the LIV points table.

Here's a look at what Mickelson has in his bag while playing in LIV Golf 2025:

Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (6º-5.5º) + Fujikura Ventus Black 6X Shaft (47.9")

TaylorMade “Original One” Mini Driver (11.5º) + Fujikura Ventus Black 7X Shaft

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (16.5º) + Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X Shaft

Callaway X Forged UT (16º) + MCA MMT 105 TX Shaft

Callaway X21 UT Proto (19º at 20.5º, 25º) + KBS Tour V 125 S+ Shafts

Callaway Apex MB ’21 (6-PW) + KBS Tour V 125 S+ Shafts

Callaway PM Grind ’19 Raw (52º-12º at 50º, 55º-12º, 60º-10º) + KBS Tour V 125 S+ Shafts

Odyssey Milled Blade "Phil Mickelson"

Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track Golf Balls

