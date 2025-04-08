Phil Mickelson says he is "looking forward to competing at Augusta" amid 6th place finish at LIV Golf Miami

Golf veteran Phil Mickelson will make his 32nd Masters appearance this week at the Augusta National. A 3-time winner of this prestigious Major championship, the 54-year-old recently spoke about competing at The Masters after he finished 6th at LIV Golf Miami.
Mickelson, the captain of HyFlyers GC, put up a brilliant performance to register a top-10 finish at last week's LIV Golf event which took place at the Trump National Doral Miami. After the competition ended, he was part of a press conference in which he revealed that he is looking forward to competing at Augusta.
Phil Mickelson said (via ASAP Sport):
"Yeah, I'm playing really well. I'm playing good golf. I'm driving it well. I'm hitting good iron shots, putting it well. I'm looking forward to competing at Augusta, a course I know very well, and feel like I have the game now and am hitting the shots to compete."
Phil Mickelson has started the 2025 season with some exceptional golf. So far, Mickelson has played in five LIV Golf events and performed well in each. Mickelson began the season with a T23 finish at LIV Golf Adelaide and followed it up with a third-place finish at LIV Golf Hong Kong.
Later, he competed in LIV Golf Singapore and scored 69-68-72 to finish at T19. As mentioned above, Mickelson's most recent outing was LIV Golf Miami, where he scored 69-73-73 to finish 6th.
How much did Phil Mickelson earn at LIV Golf Miami?
The 2025 edition of LIV Golf Miami had a total purse of $25 million. While the largest share of this purse went to the tournament winner Marc Leishman, Phil Mickelson earned $700,000 for his 6th place finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the event:
- 6 Phil Mickelson -1 $700,000
