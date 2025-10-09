  • home icon
  Phil Mickelson sends Democrat senator a message after his comments on Donald Trump potentially winning Nobel Peace Prize

Phil Mickelson sends Democrat senator a message after his comments on Donald Trump potentially winning Nobel Peace Prize

By Sonali Verma
Modified Oct 09, 2025 22:04 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Phil Mickelson sends Democrat senator a message - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson took to X on Thursday, October 9, to respond to Democrat Senator John Fetterman’s recent comments about former President Donald Trump potentially winning the Nobel Peace Prize. Mickelson praised the senator for keeping the focus on peace instead of politics.

Fetterman said the Nobel Peace Prize is for those who work to end wars and promote peace. He added that if Trump helps end the war in Ukraine, he would support nominating him, so both ongoing conflicts could come to an end.

Mickelson responded to the senator’s comments, writing:

“We should all be striving for peace. Thank you Senator Fetterman for not making it a party issue.”
Fetterman’s comments came after Trump announced a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, ending a two-year conflict in Gaza. Fetterman was among the first in Congress to congratulate the former president on the “historic” agreement. Trump received the update during a White House roundtable with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday and shared the announcement on Truth Social later that night.

Phil Mickelson suggests surprising plan to rebuild Team USA Ryder Cup success

After Team USA’s second straight Ryder Cup loss at Bethpage Black, Phil Mickelson has shared a surprising idea on how to turn things around before the 2027 edition.

The six-time major winner believes the Americans should look beyond golf for leadership and bring in top college coaches like Mike Krzyzewski or Lou Holtz to guide future Ryder Cup teams.

"Here is why looking outside of golf to a Coach K or Lou Holtz is worth exploring. Golf is an individual sport that doesn’t have team work, support system, partnership, team analytics, personality traits, and more. The Europeans have a template that teaches and prepares their captains for these skills,” Mickelson wrote on X.
He explained that Europe’s success comes from a consistent leadership structure, while the U.S. creates

“a new template every two years with little continuity.”

According to Phil Mickelson, bringing in someone like Krzyzewski or Holtz would only work if it were a long-term project, not just a one-off experiment. He believes such leadership could give the American team a stronger sense of direction and unity.

Coach K has no direct connection to golf but has previously served as a motivational speaker for a U.S. Ryder Cup team. Holtz, an Augusta National member and longtime golf fan, could be a less likely option at 88 years old.

While it seems unlikely either coach would take on the captaincy, Mickelson’s idea opens the door for bringing in experienced sports leaders in mentor or advisory roles. Phil Mickelson himself is a Ryder Cup veteran, having played 47 matches, the most in history, and holds the U.S. record with 21.5 points. However, he has previously said that his Ryder Cup involvement is over.

Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Edited by Sonali Verma
