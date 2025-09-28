Phil Mickelson shuts down wild Ryder Cup rumor - "Happy being a spectator"

Phil Mickelson has one of the most impressive Ryder Cup records in history. He is one of the most prominent golfers to have ever represented Team USA, having competed in 12 consecutive Ryder Cups. Interestingly, Mickelson owns the record for the most matches in this tournament played by any golfer (47). Recently, there have been rumors that Mickelson can be the captain of Team USA in the 2027 Ryder Cup, but the golfer has clearly denied it.

All of this started when Lee Westwood posted a taunting X post on whether Phil Mickelson is interested in being the captain of Team USA. Even Golf.com got a screenshot of this post and posted it on their X page, asking fans what they thought of Captain Phil in 2027. The caption of this post said,

"Captain Phil 2027? Let the rumors begin."

Phil Mickelson clarified in the comments section of this post that there should be no rumors about him guiding Team USA in 2027 because it is not going to happen. Mickelson clarified that his role in the Ryder Cup has ended, and that he would continue to support Team USA as a fan rather than leading the team. The X post reads,

"No rumors. My Ryder Cup involvement is over. I’m happy being a spectator and rooting for Team USA 👍"

Talking more about Mickelson's Ryder Cup record, the golfer has 18 victories, 22 losses, and 7 ties from his 47 matches. This means that Mickelson has won 21.5 points for Team USA in his 12 appearances.

Aside from that, Phil Mickelson recently also commented on the current situation with Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup, noting the team performed admirably.

Phil Mickelson praised Team USA's efforts at the 2025 Ryder Cup

LIV Golf Chicago - Day Two - Source: Getty

Team USA's campaign at the Bethpage Black Golf Club has been a complete disaster. Their pairings have not managed to win a lot in any format, and after two days of play, Team Europe leads with a total score of 11.5 to 4.5. Regardless of their performance, Phil Mickelson praised Team USA for their ability to put up a difficult challenge in front of the away team.

Interestingly, in his X post, the LIV Golfer also stated that Team Europe was just able to respond well to every challenge posed by Team USA, thus gaining the advantage. The X post stated,

"I thought Team USA 🇺🇸played great golf this afternoon. Team Europe answered every challenge. Well played by both teams. Go USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸"

From here, Team USA will need a miracle to turn this tournament their way. The squad needs 10 victories from 12 individual matches on Sunday.

