Phil Mickelson sends PGA Tour suspended professional golfer a message after he makes cut at BMW International Open

Phil Mickelson showed his support for Wesley Bryan after the PGA Tour-suspended golfer made the cut at the 2025 BMW International Open in Munich.

Bryan, who entered the event on a sponsor’s invite, carded a 2-under 70 on Friday to sit at 4-under for the tournament, tied for 37th heading into the weekend. The DP World Tour shared a clip of Bryan’s second round on X.

"Weekend golf for Wesley Bryan #BMWInternationalOpen | @bryanbrosgolf"

Bryan reposted it with a humorous caption.

"This is gunna be weird. I don’t usually work weekends."

Phil Mickelson responded to Bryan’s post with a supportive comment.

"Awesome playing !! Have a great weekend too."

"Aww thx :)" replied Bryan.

Bryan, ranked No. 314 in the OWGR, was suspended by the PGA Tour last year for playing in LIV Golf’s Miami Duels. He has been trying to rebuild his career with limited opportunities and made the most of his sponsor exemption this week.

His second round at the BMW International Open started with a bogey on the opening hole, but he quickly recovered with a birdie on the third. He stayed steady through the front nine and picked up another birdie on the ninth to finish the front side at 1-under 35.

On the back nine, he made a bogey on the 10th but bounced back with three straight birdies on 11, 12, and 13. A bogey on the par-5 18th saw him close with another 35, signing for a 2-under 70.

Here’s Bryan’s hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 2:

Hole 1 (Par 4) – Bogey (5)

– Bogey (5) Hole 2 (Par 3) – Par (3)

– Par (3) Hole 3 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)

– Birdie (3) Hole 4 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 5 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 6 (Par 5) – Par (5)

– Par (5) Hole 7 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 8 (Par 3) – Par (3)

– Par (3) Hole 9 (Par 5) – Birdie (4)

Out: 35 (-1)

Hole 10 (Par 4) – Bogey (5)

– Bogey (5) Hole 11 (Par 5) – Birdie (4)

– Birdie (4) Hole 12 (Par 3) – Birdie (2)

– Birdie (2) Hole 13 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)

– Birdie (3) Hole 14 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 15 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 16 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 17 (Par 3) – Par (3)

– Par (3) Hole 18 (Par 5) – Bogey (6)

– Bogey (6) In: 35 (-1)

Total: 70 (-2)

Phil Mickelson shares short game tips amid mixed LIV Golf season

Phil Mickelson gave fans something to look forward to as he teased a new YouTube video on Instagram on July 3.

"Learn the foundations of the short game so you have the tools for any shot you might face. The Art of Chipping, now live on YouTube!" he captioned the post.

Phil Mickelson’s 2025 season on LIV Golf has been a mix of highs and lows. His most recent appearance was at LIV Golf Dallas, where he finished 49th at 11-over-par.

Here’s a look at Phil Mickelson’s performances this season so far:

Adelaide – T23 (-2)

– T23 (-2) Hong Kong – 3rd (-14)

– 3rd (-14) Singapore – T19 (-4)

– T19 (-4) Miami – 6th (-1)

– 6th (-1) Mexico City – T22 (-1)

– T22 (-1) Korea – 50th (+7)

– 50th (+7) Virginia – T4 (-13)

– T4 (-13) Dallas – 49th (+11)

