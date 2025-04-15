Phil Mickelson sends Rory McIlroy a message after his 'amazing' 2025 Masters victory

The 2025 Masters tournament ended with Rory McIlroy claiming his first-ever green jacket at the Augusta National. McIlroy's win on Sunday led to many big names like Tiger Woods congratulating him publicly. One such name who congratulated McIlroy publicly is Phil Mickelson.
After the 2025 Masters came to an end last week, Mickelson posted a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). At first, the 54-year-old golfer spoke about the tournament and then proceeded to congratulate Rory McIlroy for his 'amazing' win.
Mickelson wrote:
"What in incredible Masters 😳 Congrats to Rory on his win and for completing the career grand slam. Amazing 👍"
You can check what Phil Mickelson wrote:
Like Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson also competed at the 2025 Masters. But, Mickelson's time at the tournament was cut short as he missed the cut after Round 2 on Friday. Mickelson was one of the five LIV golfers who missed the cut at Augusta.
However, it must be noted that Rory McIlroy at the start of Round 4 battled against LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau. Initially, McIlroy and DeChambeau were having a neck-to-neck battle, until the latter experienced a dip in form which allowed Justin Rose to take over.
How much did Rory McIlroy earn at the 2025 Masters?
At the 2025 Masters, Rory McIlroy collected his biggest paycheck so far this season. The event at Augusta had a total purse of $21M, and the lion's share of this purse went to McIlroy who earned $4,200,200. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the Masters:
- 1 Rory McIlroy -11 $4,200,000
- 2 Justin Rose -11 $2,268,000
- 3 Patrick Reed -9 $1,428,000
- 4 Scottie Scheffler -8 $1,008,000
- T5 Sungjae Im -7 $798,000
- T5 Bryson DeChambeau -7 $798,000
- 7 Ludvig Aberg -6 $703,500
- T8 Jason Day -5 $588,000
- T8 Corey Conners -5 $588,000
- T8 Xander Schauffele -5 $588,000
- T8 Zach Johnson -5 $588,000
- T12 Harris English -4 $462,000
- T12 Max Homa -4 $462,000
- T14 Bubba Watson -3 $336,000
- T14 Jon Rahm -3 $336,000
- T14 Jordan Spieth -3 $336,000
- T14 Tyrrell Hatton -3 $336,000
- T14 Matt McCarty -3 $336,000
- T14 Tom Hoge -3 $336,000
- T14 Collin Morikawa -3 $336,000
- T21 Hideki Matsuyama -2 $210,000
- T21 Davis Riley -2 $210,000
- T21 Tommy Fleetwood -2 $210,000
- T21 Daniel Berger -2 $210,000
- T21 Byeong Hun An -2 $210,000
- T21 Viktor Hovland -2 $210,000
- T27 Aaron Rai -1 $158,500
- T27 Michael Kim -1 $158,500
- T29 Sahith Theegala E $142,800
- T29 Denny McCarthy E $142,800
- T29 Joaquin Niemann E $142,800
- T32 Brian Campbell 1 $118,860
- T32 Maverick McNealy 1 $118,860
- T32 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 $118,860
- T32 Max Greyserman 1 $118,860
- T36 Justin Thomas 2 $118,860
- T36 Brian Harman 2 $96,600
- T36 Patrick Cantlay 2 $96,600
- T36 Charl Schwartzel 2 $96,600
- T40 Matt Fitzpatrick 3 $96,600
- T40 Nick Taylor 3 $84,000
- T42 Akshay Bhatia 4 $84,000
- T42 Danny Willett 4 $77,700
- T42 J.T. Poston 4 $77,700
- T42 Shane Lowry 4 $77,700
- T46 Wyndham Clark 5 $59,535
- T46 Sam Burns 5 $59,535
- T46 Davis Thompson 5 $59,535
- 49 Min Woo Lee 6 $59,535
- 50 J.J. Spaun 7 $52,920
- 51 Nico Echavarria 8 $51,660
- T52 Stephan Jaeger 9 $51,660
- T52 Tom Kim 9 $51,660