Phil Mickelson shares unbelievable 2-min clip of a dancer in the middle of LIV golf’s Adelaide event

Phil Mickelson, the six-time major champion, recently shared a post on X. He reshared a video originally posted by X user Wall Street Mav on February 15. The original video had 407 likes at the time of writing this while the reshared post had received 119K views.

The video features a dancer showcasing exceptional dancing skills and Mickelson could not resist reposting it. He captioned the post:

"Here's 2 minutes of light-hearted awesomeness for your enjoyment☺️

While the original video is captioned:

"This guy's bones are not fully connected. There is no way for the human body to have dance moves like this."

The performance appears to be from a dance-off and includes flawless wave-like motions that create a disjointed skeletal structure illusion. Added to that, the dancer appears in casual wear performing, with onlookers visible in the background. Besides that, the dancer's identity is not revealed in either of the posts.

Apart from that, Mickelson's appreciation for art is reflected in his company Mickelson Golf Design, through which he has designed many golf courses. Mickelson National Golf Club, owned by Windmill Golf Group was designed by Mickelson Group. Located in Calgary, Canada, it's an 18-hole course that opened in 2020.

In addition, Mickelson was also part of building Mickelson Shanghai International. Situated near Shanghai Pudong International Airport in China, it's an 18-hole championship course that opened in 2018. At the Whisper Rock Golf Club, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Mickelson designed the Lower Course that opened in 2001. Apart from that Phil Mickelson recently shared his view from Adelaide's Watering Hole.

Phil Mickelson soaked in Adelaide's Watering Hole atmosphere

Phil Mickelson recently brought his attention to one of LIV Golf's most electric venues, Watering Hole in Adelaide. Famous for its unique atmosphere different from traditional golf setting, Phil Mickelson gave his fans a close-knit look at the wild atmosphere of Adelaide's "Watering Hole" by sharing a clip on X. He shared it on February 14 writing a caption that reads:

"My view from the Watering Hole yesterday. Long LIV Golf! @HyFlyers_GC"

The Watering Hole is a feature of LIV Golf's Australian stop, known for its stadium-like environment. Meanwhile, Mickelson's clip highlighted the excitement of the LIV crowd.

Mickelson is one of the big names in golf, with 45 PGA Tour titles and six majors to his name. His 2021 PGA Championship win as a 50-year-old made history as the oldest major winner.

Moreover, Mickelson has also shared his thoughts on golf's ongoing shift. Before his LIV golf debut in 2022, he was vocal about the PGA Tour's handling of media rights, arguing that players desired more control. This was followed by him receiving criticism and a brief hiatus from the sport. However, he returned later that year with LIV Golf.

