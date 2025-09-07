Phil Mickelson shares verdict on the Walker Cup as Team USA takes a 1 point lead ahead of final round

Phil Mickelson recently talked about one of the biggest amateur tournaments, the Walker Cup. In this event, Team USA is competing in a two-day competition against Team Great Britain and Ireland. This year's tournament is the 50th Walker Cup, and it is currently underway at the Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.

The first round of the event concluded on September 6, and Team USA ended it with a lead of 1 point. Team USA ended with 6.5 points, while Team Great Britain and Ireland ended with 5.5 points. The competition will be won by the first team to reach 13.5 points. The first round was really competitive, and Phil Mickelson thoroughly appreciated it on X.

Mickelson discussed the tournament, saying that Team USA's one-point lead entering the last round is thrilling to watch. The LIV golfer also believes it's cool that the Cypress Point Club is holding the 50th Walker Cup. This is only the second time the tournament has taken place at this course. The X-post read:

"The @WalkerCup is so fun to watch. Team USA played great to take a 1-point lead into tomorrow’s final round. It’ll be an exciting finish and so cool of Cypress Point to host this special event 👍👍"

During the second or final round of the event, there will be four two-on-two matchups and ten singles face-offs between the two teams.

Aside from the Walker Cup, Phil Mickelson is keeping an eye on the ongoing NFL season, and his favorite club has secured its first win of the season.

Phil Mickelson cheers on the Los Angeles Chargers following their first win of the season

Phil Mickelson has been quite open about the Chargers being his favorite team this season. The club was prepared for a major battle in their first game, which was against the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid's club was inches away from making history and completing a three-peat last season, but it was clear that they would come out strong this time.

The Chargers appeared to be well-prepared for the game, as they won by an incredible 27-21 margin. Phil Mickelson got quite excited after this win, taking on his X and explaining how important this win is to him because it came against a team like the Chiefs. The X post stated:

"Huge win for the Bolts tonight! What a great way to start the year against an incredible Chiefs team!"

Talking a bit about Phil Mickelson's game, he has yet to win an event on LIV Golf. The six-time major champion had a consistent season, with his best performance in 2025 coming at LIV Golf Hong Kong, when he placed solo third.

