Phil Mickelson takes pride in playing against Bryson DeChambeau & Jon Rahm after solid start to LIV Golf Chicago

Phil Mickelson made one of the most impressive starts at the LIV Golf Chicago. He finished the first round with a total score of three under par, tying for third. Mickelson is one shot behind leaders Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, who have a total score of four under par. Interestingly, Mickelson is hoping to turn this strong start into a big win and complete his consistent season.

During the post-round interview for Round 1, Phil Mickelson discussed how he has been quite consistent this year, with a few exceptions. As a result, the senior golfer is looking to finally win a title, which he wants to do not only as a personal objective but also as a competition against other big names such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and others.

"Yeah, I really want to finish the year off right," Mickelson said (quoted by Asap Sports) "I've played well this year, played consistent, and have had almost -- with one or two exceptions, I've been in the top 24 each week, so I've played consistent. At 55, I think that's a cool accomplishment, and I would love to finish this year off right, move back up the list, and have two more solid finishes before we go to the Team Championship."

The 55-year-old golfer then added:

"That's more of just a personal goal of mine that I think to play against competition like this, Rahm and Bryson and Brooks and DJ and Cam Smith and Joaco and these guys, and to be able to hang, I think that would mean a lot to me."

Phil Mickelson had five birdies and two bogeys in his opening round of the event. Surprisingly, his best round came from holes 12-15, when he recorded four consecutive birdies.

Phil Mickelson thinks that Chicago people are "great sports fans"

The LIV Golf Chicago is currently underway at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago. During the open day, the tournament was crazy hyped among the fans, as Phil Mickelson noted during his Round 1 post-round conference. Mickelson stated that the weekend would be very memorable for him because he is looking to build on his strong start with even better rounds.

Phil Mickelson stated that the atmosphere at the Bolingbrook Golf Club is fantastic and that the spectators have provided excellent support owing to their incredible energy.

"It was a good start," Mickelson said (per Asap Sports). "I just need to finish the round off a little bit more solid than I did today, and I think it's going to be a great weekend. We always love coming to Chicago. The people here have been such great sports fans. For decades been coming here and have had great support in the game of golf, and it's fun to see the people out here and the way that they've responded to this tournament, and this course has been a wonderful host."

Phil Mickelson also stated at his conference that the course has a mix of everything, with amazing holes for birdies and eagles as well as some holes with extremely difficult pars.

