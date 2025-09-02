  • home icon
  • Phil Mickelson unveils new gear for LIV Golf Duels Chicago

By Anusha M
Published Sep 02, 2025 17:42 GMT
LIV Golf Chicago - Day One - Source: Getty
Phil Mickelson at the LIV Golf Chicago - Day One - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson recently spoke about the latest addition to his gear that gave him an advantage at the LIV Duels Chicago event. The LIV golfer teamed up with YouTuber Grant Horvat to participate at the 2025 Duels Grand Finale at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in August 2025.

Mickelson and Horvat played against two other teams - Jon Rahm and Wesley Bryan along with Sergio Garcia and George Bryan.

The LIV Duels finale played between three teams opted for a different format where they played a nine-hole game with a prize of $25K for each hole and $50K for the final hole. The team of Rahm and Wesley Bryan won the creator-focused event in Virginia and Garcia and George Bryan won the first installment of Duels in Miami. Mickelson and Horvat, on the other hand, hoped to win the Chicago event after failing to claim a single win in the past.

In a recent highlights video shared by LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson opened up about how his special gold-rimmed sunglasses gave him an edge during the event. Grant Horvat also spoke about the 55-year-old's gear, warning the opponents to watch out. He said:

"I'm going to have to try and keep Phil in line today. It's going to get wild. He showed up with his sunglasses that have the gold around them. And when he shows up with those sunglasses, it's a different Phil that day."
Phil Mickelson explained how the piece of eyewear helps him. He shared:

"It's much I get it. The gold frame, not my favorite. But these have a little bit of blue and then it wraps around because Chicago is very windy. And by wrapping around my eye, the wind goes off the edge and I become much more aerodynamic."
The team of Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat failed to seal the victory and ended up last of the three teams. Sergio Garcia and George Bryan won the Duels event to claim $225K in total and Jon Rahm and Wesley came second to take home $25K earnings.

Phil Mickelson reminisced 'giving putts' to Sergio Garcia during Ryder Cup

The LIV Duels finale video was hosted by Phil Mickelson on his YouTube channel. While welcoming the guests before the tournament started off, he briefly recalled how he and Sergio Garcia gave putts to each other during their Ryder Cup matches. Mickelson said (3:05 onwards):

"I know we're going to have fun. We're going to, you know, talk a little smack. We're going to give putts. I mean, Sergio and I, we give each other lots of putts in the Ryder cup."
"I give them to him from like 15 feet because he makes them all the time."

Phil Mickelson clarified the match would be friendly and went on to explain the new format.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
