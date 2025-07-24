Who are the creators competing in LIV Golf’s The Duels in the UK? Players explored

LIV Golf’s creator-focused event, The Duels, has officially arrived in the United Kingdom. Taking place at JCB Golf and Country Club in Staffordshire, this edition continues the unique series where professional golfers team up with popular golf creators for a fast-paced, nine-hole scramble event made specifically for YouTube.LIV Golf League recently shared an Instagram post on July 24, revealing the names of the creators coming to the UK. They captioned the post as:&quot;We brought #TheDuels across the pond and now it’s your chance to meet the players 🤝 Meet at JCB Golf and Country Club this Friday from 11:30AM to hang with the creators behind The Duels: UK 🇬🇧 Tickets available in link in bio 📲#LIVGolfUK&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post featured a collage of images of the creators, who are Luke Kwon, Micah Morris, Seb Carmichael-Brown, Evan Thompson, Rick Shiels, Keeks Golf, and Fore Bros.This UK edition marks the fourth stop in the 2025 series after events in Miami, Virginia, and Dallas. Each city showcases six teams made up of one LIV pro and one creator. The creators and professionals will meet fans on-site during the week of the tournament.The matches will be released on YouTube shortly after the event concludes. Each round is fast, filmed in a nine-hole scramble format. It’s part of LIV’s broader effort to connect golf with a younger, digitally native audience. The Duels: UK runs from July 25 to 27, 2025, and will be followed by the final stop in Chicago later this season. Apart from that, let's learn about the streaming options to watch the LIV Golf UK event.How to watch LIV Golf UK 2025 at JCB Golf &amp; Country Club: Streaming optionsLIV Golf is wrapping up its European stretch with the UK event at JCB Golf &amp; Country Club. This comes right after the league’s stop in Andalucía and the conclusion of the Open Championship.Fans in the UK can watch the full tournament live through LIV Golf Plus, the league’s official streaming service. It offers free access to every round, including live coverage, replays, and highlights. You can watch it through the LIV Golf Plus app, which works on both Android and iOS. The app also supports casting to TV screens, making it easy to watch from anywhere.Another way to stream the event is through the LIV Golf YouTube channel, which will show the matches live. This is also free and available on all devices. There is no dedicated TV broadcast for LIV Golf in the UK, so streaming is the main way to follow the action. Fans can visit the LIV Golf website for any updates about coverage or future broadcast partnerships.Here is the full schedule for the UK event at JCB:• Friday, July 25 – 1:15 p.m. BST• Saturday, July 26 – 1:15 p.m. BST• Sunday, July 27 – 1:15 p.m. BSTEach round starts with a shotgun format, and streaming begins at the same time on both LIV Golf Plus and YouTube.