  Phil Mickelson urges precautions as $SOC nears restart approval 10 years after Refugio spill

Phil Mickelson urges precautions as $SOC nears restart approval 10 years after Refugio spill

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 17, 2025 04:36 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Phil Mickelson (Image Source: Imagn)

Phil Mickelson has raised some crucial environmental precautions as $SOC is nearing restart approval. He wrote that learning from the Refugio oil spill, which happened in 2015, it was important to have safety precautions.

Mickelson is a 45-time winner on the PGA Tour and is currently active on LIV Golf. Besides golf, he is actively seen commenting on politics and national affairs

On Tuesday, September 16, Mickelson wrote on X about the $SOC restart.

"$SOC is close to getting approval for restart 10 years after the 2015 Refugio oil spill," he wrote. "It's crucial to have every safety precaution put in place so this doesn't ever happen again so our environment is protected and it has. The spill was roughly 3000 barrels or 123,000 gallons of which 500 barrels or 21,000 gallons reached the ocean."
"Fortunately, Mother Nature already deals with this given that 4.4 million barrels or 175,000,000 gallons naturally seep through the ocean floor and into the oceans every year. In SoCal oceans alone, 36,000 barrels or 1,500,000 gallons seep through the ocean floor every year. With all that oil seeping into the oceans floor naturally we certainly don't need to add to it."
For the uninitiated, the six-time major champion has been an avid supporter of $SOC. Recently, he also thanked California legislators for passing Bill 237, which would help free up local oil production and reduce imports from abroad.

"Violence is not the answer for either side" - Phil Mickelson calls for dialogue after Charlie Kirk's death

Phil Mickelson and Charlie Kirk (images via Getty)

On Tuesday, US pundit Scott Jennings called out some people justifying the assassination of Charlie Kirk. He said that justifying violence just because he was from a different ideology was dangerous.

Phil Mickelson echoed Jennings' comments and expressed his thoughts. He reiterated that violence wasn't the answer irrespective of one's political ideology.

"Very well said," he wrote on X. "Violence is not the answer for either side. We are going to disagree on many things but we need to be able to have an open dialogue without the threat of violence to better understand and accept each other, despite our differences."
For the uninitiated, Charlie Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday, September 10, during his tour event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The police have arrested Tyler Robinson as a suspect in the murder of the 32-year-old right wing political activist.

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

