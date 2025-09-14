"This won’t matter to many" - Phil Mickelson applauds California legislators for passing special oil bill

Phil Mickelson has aired his thoughts on a new oil bill recently passed in California. He expressed support for the bill and applauded the lawmakers who approved it.

Senator Melissa Hurtado recently announced that her Senate Bill 237, the California Energy Affordability and Security Act has passed the Legislature. The bill will support oil production within the state.

On Saturday, September 13, Mickelson shared a tweet on X stating why he thinks the new bill will be a game-changer for the state of California. He wrote,

“This won’t matter to many, but I want to congratulate CA legislators for passing bill 237 which frees up oil production in [the] state and will reduce the requirement to bring in foreign oil 👏🏼👏🏼”

The bill was set into motion by Assembly member Lori Wilson and Senators Tim Grayson, Melissa Hurtado, Laura Richardson, and Jerry McNerney. Senator Shannon Grove also voiced support for the bill, saying that it’s commendable because it “finally” allows for the production of energy in Kern County.

Phil Mickelson, who was born in San Diego, California, has always been vocal about political matters in the state. He often takes to X to share his opinions on recent happenings and changes in the political climate of the state. However, he has made it clear that he does not intend to venture into politics, but is content being a golfer.

In the comment section of his original tweet about the Senate Bill, a fan praised the LIV Golf player for having a “common sense approach” to political topics and encouraged him to enter the political arena. However, in Phil Mickelson 's reply, he stated that he was better off reading about politics than being a politician himself.

“There are many people way more qualified than me. I love what I do and enjoy reading and learning about politics and the world but I am not qualified to do it, nor do I want to 👍🏻👍🏻,” he wrote.

Phil Mickelson has been a professional golfer for 33 years now. Within that period, he has won 45 PGA Tour events and 11 tournaments on the DP World Tour. A six-time major champion, he has also won four events on the PGA Tour Champions.

Phil Mickelson sends tribute to late political activist

American political activist Charlie Kirk lost his life on September 10 after a shooting in Utah. Following the tragic incident, Phil Mickelson shared a tweet on X that read:

“🙏❤️ Charlie Kirk ❤️🙏”

Mickelson further condemned the shooting, writing that he never met the late activist, but was “gutted” by the incident. He stated that open debate is not only healthy, but also essential, and added that free speech is a constitutional right.

