Phil Mickelson accuses PGA Tour events of making him 'anxious,' lauds LIV Golf for providing a better experience

Phil Mickelson never minds sharing his straightforward opinions about a lot of things. The veteran golfer recently pointed out how different his experience was on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
According to Mickelson's statement from a press conference, the golfer had to go through anxiety when he used to attend a PGA Tour event. Phil Mickelson also admitted that he used to arrive late to Tour events due to this.
"I would just say that I used to have anxiousness going to a (PGA) Tour event with all the details and things that would go on. I would be anxious and not want to go. I'd go as late as I could."
However, Lefty praised the Saudi PIF-backed golf league for giving him a much better experience. The golfer said:
"At a LIV event, I can't wait to get here. I come earlier. I can't wait to get here. The experience from a player's standpoint, it's better than I could have ever imagined."
This part of Phil Mickelson's statement was shared on X (previously Twitter) by Flushing It Golf today. Take a look at the post here:
Mickelson was one of the dominant players on the Tour. In 2022, he chose not to compete in the Masters and the PGA Championship in May, despite winning the PGA in 2021.
Phil Mickelson stated that he just wanted to spend some time with his family. However, on June 6, 2022, the then LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that Lefty would be playing in the debut event of LIV's Invitational Series from June 9, 2022.
Shortly after participating in the LIV Golf Invitational London, Phil Mickelson and sixteen other professional golfers (current and former Tour pros) faced a ban from the PGA Tour.
Over the years, Mickelson has often voiced his criticism of the Tour over different matters. Be it labelling the Tour's decisions as greed or questioning the competitive model, Lefty has never held back.
When Phil Mickelson slammed the PGA Tour after Jay Monahan's comment
Back in May 2025, Rory McIlroy underwent massive amounts of criticism after skipping the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield. However, Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan defended the Northern Irishman, claiming that the Tour model allows golfers to select their schedule.
Phil Mickelson was quick to chip in and questioned the "beauty" of the Tour model as Monahan stated. The HyFlyers GC captain wrote in the comment section of Flushing It Golf's X post:
"“The beauty of our model” ... It’s why the pga tour won’t ever be able to move throughout the world, why sponsors don’t know what they are buying, why fans haven’t seen all best compete against each other consistently for decades, and why no other sport successfully uses this model."
Apart from throwing jibes at the PGA Tour, the veteran golfer has often ended up criticising Jay Monahan on different instances.