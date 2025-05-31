When Phil Mickelson revealed two surprising career options if he wasn't a professional golfer

Phil Mickelson is recognized as one of the greatest golfers to have graced the course. He became a professional golfer in 1992 following a successful amateur career, and has gone on to win many of the most prestigious titles in the sport.

Mickelson was in top form in 2006, winning the first major of the year, the Masters, for the second time in his career. After winning the tournament at Augusta National, Mickelson spoke to CBS 8 San Diego about a backup career option.

Lefty declared that had things not worked out for him as a professional golfer, he would have an attorney or a doctor. Mickelson shared:

"If I didn't play golf, I would love to be an attorney. I'd love to go to law school. I wouldn't mind going to medical school, although I don't know how good a doctor I'd be. But I'd like to look at one of those." [H/T: 00:30]

In the same interview, Mickelson was also asked who would win a game of golf if he were to play right-handed and Tiger Woods were to play left-handed. While this question would undoubtedly spark arguments among fans, Mickelson had a strong opinion. He stated:

"I don't know. I've never seen him hit it left-handed. And I am far below average right-handed. So he might, although I haven't seen him, it would be tough for me to say that I would win that."

Phil Mickelson was also asked if he could play a round of golf with any person in history, who it would be. His answer was golf legends Ben Hogan or Bobby Jones.

How many major victories has Phil Mickelson had in his career?

PGA: PGA Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson has accomplished a lot over his career. He has won a total of 45 PGA Tour events, including six golf majors. In total, he has 57 professional wins to his name.

Interestingly, Mickelson is on the verge of completing a career grand slam, with the U.S. Open being the only major he has yet to win. Listed here are the six major tournaments he has won:

The Masters (2004, 2006, 2010)

(2004, 2006, 2010) The PGA Championships (2005, 2021)

(2005, 2021) The Open Championship (2013)

Phil Mickelson is currently preparing to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open. The event will be held at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12 to June 15. Interestingly, this will be the 125th edition of the historic tournament. This will also be Oakmont's 10th time hosting this golf major.

The competition is expected to feature many well-known names. On top of that, the PGA Tour is attempting to make the field more competitive. Several players from LIV Golf are also set to compete, including Mickelson.

