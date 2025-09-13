  • home icon
  "A wife who lost her husband" - Charlie Kirk's assassination leaves WWE Hall of Famer devastated

"A wife who lost her husband" - Charlie Kirk's assassination leaves WWE Hall of Famer devastated

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 13, 2025 15:49 GMT
Charlie Kirk and his family. [Image credits: Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk and his family. [Image credits: Charlie Kirk's Instagram handle]

Charlie Kirk's shocking assassination has left a WWE Hall of Famer devastated. Kirk, a political activist, was shot at the Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, as he was addressing an audience. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The assassination of the 31-year-old Kirk has left his supporters in mourning, and he leaves behind a wife, Erika, and two children. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase also took to X (Twitter) to post a video, where he expressed grief over the loss.

"I never knew Charlie Kirk...but I knew of him. I think that everybody knows by now, what happened to him is just devastating. He got shot, killed. He leaves a wife and two little kids, it's just horrifying and I just want the people to know that I'm praying for his family. I'm praying for them going forward. You have got a wife who has lost her husband and is now left to raise two children on her own," he said.
DiBiase then prayed for Charlie Kirk's family and asked God for strength to his wife as she raises the two children.

You can watch the video below:

Lilian Garcia was left shocked after the news of Charlie Kirk's assassination

WWE in-ring announcer Lilian Garcia also shared her feelings after Charlie Kirk's assassination. She posted a video on Instagram saying that her heart was "heavy" over what happened and she was left shocked.

"Charlie did not deserve this; his family did not deserve this. But I’m hoping that this is a wake-up call that we can all start realizing that what makes us unique is that we are going to have differences of opinions, and we can discuss them, and we can agree, and we can disagree, and then we can move on and live our lives as best as we can," she said in the video.

Lilian said that following the attacks of 9/11, she saw a united country, but 24 years later, she sees people "bickering" because they have different opinions.

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
