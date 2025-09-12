  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "His family did not deserve this" - Charlie Kirk's assassination left WWE personality heartbroken

"His family did not deserve this" - Charlie Kirk's assassination left WWE personality heartbroken

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 12, 2025 16:41 GMT
Charlie Kirk. [Image credits: Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk. [Image credits: Charlie Kirk's Instagram handle]

A WWE personality was left heartbroken after the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk, 31, was fatally shot while addressing an audience at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday.

Ad

He was rushed to the hospital, where his death was declared. While his supporters mourn his passing, popular WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has shared her reaction to the shocking news.

Taking to her Instagram, Garcia posted a video, expressing her sadness at the incident.

"My heart has been so heavy with all the news and what happened to Charlie Kirk yesterday really shocked me. I think that’s been the consensus in that how in the world did we get here?" She said at the start of the video.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Garcia recalled how, after the attacks of 9/11, she was the first person to sing the national anthem in a public forum during a WWE show. She said that she saw a united America back then, but 24 years later, people are "bickering" because they have different opinions.

"We can have, you know, thoughtful conversations and understand one another and understand what’s the thought process, okay why are you thinking this way and have discussions, and Charlie did not deserve this; his family did not deserve this. But I’m hoping that this is a wake-up call that we can all start realizing that what makes us unique is that we are going to have differences of opinions, and we can discuss them, and we can agree, and we can disagree, and then we can move on and live our lives as best as we can," she added.
Ad

You can watch the video below:

Ad

Lilian Garcia will return to announcing duties for Worlds Collide: Las Vegas

WWE will present its second Worlds Collide event of the year on September 12 from Paradise, Nevada.

The match card has been stacked with top names such as Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and The New Day set to compete in marquee matches. The event will also see Lilian Garcia return as the ring announcer for the night.

Garcia also served as the ring announcer during the Worlds Collide event in June, which took place in Los Angeles.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications