WM Phoenix Open refunds 2800 fans, gives insight into police calls, emergencies and assault cases: Report

The WM Phoenix Open reportedly refunded the ticket money to all fans denied entry at the venue over the weekend. The PGA Tour event took place from February 8 to 11 but was heavily affected by inclement weather, leading to chaos.

Police were reportedly called every 3 minutes during the final two rounds as the situation worsened. Fans were denied entry into TPC Scottsdale over the weekends to alleviate the situation.

According to a recent report by The AZ Central, there were hurdles in the gallery, and police were called to address the matter. Three assault cases were recorded, and there were also cases of medical emergencies. Over 2800 fans have received refunds for their tickets as they were denied entry into the golf course.

The WM Phoenix Open also highlighted the brutal conditions earlier in February. They shared a post on their social media account, stating they "encountered among the difficult conditions in the history of the event."

Heavy rainfall rendered half of the golf course unusable for fans. For the safety of fans, gates were temporarily closed, resulting in some fans being denied entry into the venue and missing the tournament despite having tickets.

Tournament officials apologized for the inconvenience and instructed fans to obtain their refunds by emailing them at [email protected].

A quick recap of WM Phoenix Open 2024

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open took place at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course in Arizona. The tournament was a regular PGA Tour event featuring a full-size field. The four-day event began on February 8 with its inaugural round and while i was affected by heavy rainfall, it successfully concluded on February 11.

Following the four rounds of the event, Charley Hoffman and Nick Taylor finished tied for first position with a score of under 21. They competed in a playoff, where Taylor made two consecutive birdies on two extra holes while Hoffman made a birdie on the first but settled for a par on the next hole.

The Canadian emerged victorious at the event and took home a whopping $1.5 million in prize money. Taylor was also awarded 500 FedEx Cup points.

Meanwhile, Charley Hoffman settled for solo second place, followed by Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler, who tied for third place. Sahith Theegala secured solo fifth place, while Jordan Spieth settled for a tie for sixth place with Maverick McNealy. Adam Scott tied for eighth place with Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young, and Andrew Novak.

The Phoenix Open, one of the oldest golf tournaments, started in 1932. Originally named the Arizona Open, it was later renamed the Phoenix Open.

It is important to note that Nick Taylor was the runner-up last year at the Phoenix Open when Scheffler registered his victory. Finally, in 2024, Taylor promoted his runner-up status to victory.