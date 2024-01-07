“Picking up where I left off” - Jordan Spieth credits his performance at The Sentry 2024 to Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge

Jordan Spieth credited his performance at The Sentry 2024 to the 2023 Hero World Challenge, which was hosted by Tiger Woods.

Following the 2023 Ryder Cup, Spieth spent most of his time recovering from an ulnar nerve injury. He performed well at the Hero World Challenge last year, where he finished in sixth place in the limited field of 20 players.

The Sentry is his first tournament since the Hero World Challenge and Spieth has performed well so far. He finished in a tie for third place in the tournament with Xander Schauffele and Byeong Hun An following Saturday's round.

Following the third round, Jordan Spieth spoke candidly about his performance at The Sentry 2024 in a media interview. He claimed he picked up where he left off at Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge, saying (via SB Nation):

“Tiger’s event was big for me, just to get out there and into contention. Coming here and picking up where I left off there is really nice.”

He also spoke about the Kapalua Plantation Golf Course, the host of The Sentry.

“Sometimes, Kapalua can be that way, at least for a few rounds, but typically, it starts to show itself throughout an entire tournament. I’m sure some guys shot 4-under and felt like they played great and guys who shot 6-under and maybe felt a little off, like myself. That’s not always fair, but that’s the game,” Jordan Spieth said.

Jordan Spieth's performance at The Sentry 2024

Spieth has put forward an excellent performance at The Sentry 2024. He played all three rounds under 70 and finished just two strokes behind leader Chris Kirk following the third round.

Spieth had the lowest of three rounds on the first day of the tournament on Thursday, January 4, when he made nine birdies and one double bogey. He started the game with a double bogey on the third hole and then carded two birdies on the fifth and sixth holes.

He added two more birdies on the front nine and five birdies on the back nine to settle for a score of 7-under-66.

Jordan Spieth played a bogey-free round on the second day and carded six birdies to score six under 67. He again shot a bogey-free round on Saturday and made six birdies to score 6-under.

Spieth finished in a tie for third place with Xander Schauffele and Byeong Hun An. He will start the final round two strokes behind the leader on Sunday, January 7.

Kirk shot 66 on Saturday and topped the leaderboard, followed by Akshay Bhatia, who had a solo second-place finish.