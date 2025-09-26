Piers Morgan calls Keegan Bradley 'annoying,' predicts the American skipper to cry at Ryder Cup

Piers Morgan called Keegan Bradley &quot;annoying&quot; and predicted that the American skipper would cry at the Ryder Cup. Bradley will captain the US Ryder Cup team in the 2025 edition, replacing Zach Johnson, who led the 2023 Ryder Cup team.Recently, Morgan shared his thoughts on Bradley through his X handle. He uploaded a video of Bradley running on the 18th green with a flag in his hand, cheering up the American fans. In the caption, he wrote:“God, he’s so annoying. Can’t wait to see him crying on Sunday night.”Keegan Bradley was on the US Ryder Cup team twice as a playing golfer in the 2012 and 2014 editions. He was also part of the 2013 and 2024 Presidents Cup, and in both editions, his team won the trophy. The 2025 Ryder Cup will begin on September 26.Keegan Bradley shared his thoughts on sending out Bryson DeChambeau first Keegan Bradley opened up on why he chose Bryson DeChambeau to play in the first Friday foursome match against the Europeans. He explained that he wanted a fiery pair, and DeChambeau was one of the best golfers on the team. He said, via ASAP Sports:“Besides the fact that he's a world-class player and one of our best players on the team. We wanted to send out a fiery group to lead us out with these fans that have been waiting two years -- more than that, 15 years, to see this tournament play. Like I said, Bryson just relishes in these opportunities. He wants them. He's one of these guys where you hear on a basketball team who wants the ball for the last shot. He's one of those guys and so is Justin. Let's not forget, Justin is the heartbeat of our team.”“Bryson thrives under this sort of atmosphere. For me when I would go out on these first tees, I would be very nervous and didn't know what to expect. Bryson has been a leader in our room. He's been an incredible teammate. What a better two guys to lead our team out tomorrow than Justin and Bryson.”Keegan Bradley chose DeChambeau and Thomas to go against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. Next, Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley would go against Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick. In the third match, Collin Morikawa and Harris English would go against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.In the last matchup, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay would play against Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland.