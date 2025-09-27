Piers Morgan lauds European duo after slamming the American squad moves at Ryder Cup

English broadcaster Piers Morgan praised the European team players after their dominating start at the Ryder Cup 2025. The biennial tournament started with its day one games on Friday, September 26, and playing on U.S. soil, the defending champion, the European team, had a fabulous time on the greens. They took the early lead in the game.

Ad

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Morgan shared a picture of Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose from the Bethpage and cheered for them in the caption of the post. He wrote:

"BOOM! Love these guys. ⁦ @TommyFleetwood1 @JustinRose99⁩ 👏👏👏👏"

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan BOOM! Love these guys. ⁦ @TommyFleetwood1 ⁩ ⁦ @JustinRose99 ⁩ 👏👏👏👏

Ad

Trending

Morgan’s post came a day after he slammed the U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley on social media. Nuclr Golf shared a video of the American golfer running at the Bethpage ahead of the start of the biennial tournament with a U.S. flag. Morgan reshared it on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"God, he’s so annoying. Can’t wait to see him crying on Sunday night."

Ad

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan God, he’s so annoying. Can’t wait to see him crying on Sunday night.

Ad

Notably, the U.S. team has not lost on its home soil in the last five editions, but it had a rough start to this year. Europe had taken a three-point lead in the game after Friday's matchups.

However, the U.S. team still has two more days to bounce back. They will play in four-ball and foursome matches on Saturday, and then, with the Sunday singles, the tournament will wrap up its finale.

Ad

Piers Morgan cheers for the Europe team at the Ryder Cup

After the opening day outing of the tournament on Friday at the Ryder Cup, Piers Morgan shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He cheered for the European team in the caption, which said:

"Brilliant first day by Europe. Taken the attack to the Americans and completely outplayed them."

Ad

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Brilliant first day by Europe. Taken the attack to the Americans and completely outplayed them. #RyderCup

Ad

Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose paired for the Friday four-ball game. They competed against the U.S. team’s Bryson DeChambeau and Ben Griffin and helped their team win one point. They won the game by 1 up.

Fleetwood had also played in the foursome games on Friday, where he teamed up with Rory McIlroy. They competed against Collin Morikawa and Harris English and won the game.

In the other foursome game, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton defeated Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, while Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick defeated Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley. In one game, the U.S. team’s Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay defeated Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland.

In the four-ball games, Scheffler and J.J. Spaun played against Rahm and Sepp Straka, but the European team won the game. Cameron Young and Thomas defeated Åberg and Rasmus Højgaard, while Sam Burns and Cantlay played straight against McIlroy and Shane Lowry, and the game resulted in a tie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More