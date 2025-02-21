PIF Commissioner breaks silence on meeting with Donald Trump & Jay Monahan on PGA-LIV Merger at celebration dinner

The PIF Commissioner Yasir-Al-Rumayyan recently broke the silence on the latest meeting with Donald Trump and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at the White House. During the recent celebration dinner hosted by Al-Rumayyan, he talked to Dealbook and said his meeting with Donald Trump was "good."

Immediately after the meeting, the PIF Commissioner headed to Miami, where he hosted a dinner at Queen Miami Beach, a nightclub-style Japanese restaurant where he informed DealBook the meeting with Trump was good. They had sushi, steak, and avocado caviar slices on the menu, with Saudi investment fund allies Ray Dalio, Steve Schwarzman of Blackstone, and Jared Kushner attending this dinner.

The tour said they had a constructive session among all parties to unify golf, and they are committed to moving as quickly as possible toward a deal with the PIF. The PIF started a breakaway golf league named LIV Golf earlier in 2022 and had a fallout with the PGA Tour. The tour subsequently banned golfers who joined the league.

However, in 2023, the tour and PIF announced their merger and were all set to finalize a deal. But the deal hasn't made much progress, with plenty of complications coming in before the current US president Donald Trump decided to step in and reunify golf.

PGA Tour issues a statement on the recent working session at the White House

Tiger Woods during TGL 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Yasir-Al-Rumayyan was at the White House earlier on Thursday, trying to finalize the long-awaited deal between the PGA Tour and PIF. The meeting was attended by PGA Tour player directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, along with the commissioner Jay Monahan from the PGA Tour's side.

The tour issued a combined statement and said they are committed to moving ahead as quickly as possible.

"We have just concluded a constructive working session at the White House with President Trump and H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan," the statement said.

"Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate," the statement continued.

"We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans," the statement concluded.

Both the PGA Tour and PIF are committed to bring professional golf under one umbrella and reunify the sport. Tiger Woods, who is the face of the PGA Tour and player-director, said things are going to heal quickly and they are going to take the game in the right direction.

