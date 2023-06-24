“Play better” - Mark Calcavecchia recalls the time Tiger Woods gave him a savage reply after denying a lift home

Although Tiger Woods is off the golf course these days, he is never far from making the headlines.

Recently, PGA Tour Champions player Bob Estes shared a post on Twitter about having a miserable travel day. He tweeted:

"About to miss a connection for the second trip in a row. Three gate changes (might've been 4) and delayed about an hour. Probably getting struck at DFW for the night. Anybody feel sorry for me?"

BobEstesPGA @EstesPga About to miss a connection for the second trip in a row. Three gate changes(might’ve been 4) and delayed about an hour.

In response to the post, American golfer Mark Calcavecchia shared an interesting incident from a time when he had a six-hour delayed flight following a tournament in which Tiger Woods also played.

Calcavecchia revealed that Woods did not offer him a ride in his private jet and when he texted Woods, he received a savage, two-worded response: "Play Better."

Calcavecchia tweeted:

"After Tiger didn't give me a ride home after a tourney and I was in a 6 hour delay, I texted him and said gee thanks for the lift home. I'm in a 6 hour delay and counting. He said "play better". That was it"

In the comment section, a user enquired if Woods said just that.

"C’mon…. Did TW really respond that way to you."

In response, Calcavecchia wrote:

"Exactly that way. 2 words"

Tiger Woods last competed at the 2023 Masters, but had to withdraw in the third round due to an ankle sprain. Woods then had surgery, forcing him to withdraw from the PGA Championship and the US Open.

"If I played better I'd have my own jet"- Mark Calcavecchia's sarcastic reply to a fan

Mark Calcavecchia, 63, currently plays on the PGA Tour Champions. He has an amazing record on the PGA Tour, winning 13 titles.

In the comments section of his recent tweet on Tiger Woods, a fan asked him:

"How do you connect "play better" with the 6 hours delay do to the non lift home from TW?"

Mark Calcavecchia replied:

"I'm guessing if I played better I'd have my own jet? I don't know. I thought it was funny."

Another fan sympathized with Calcavecchia, writing:

"Mark if I had a jet. I would give you a lift."

Some even advised him not to travel with Woods.

"Safer not to ride with Tiger," a fan wrote.

"With his history of driving, it would be safer to not ride with him in any case," another tweeted.

Tiger Woods has a long history of car accidents that have harmed his golf career in recent times. In February 2021, he lost control of his Genesis SUV while driving down the hills of Los Angeles and slammed into a tree, nearly losing his right leg.

During a news conference at the Genesis Invitational in 2022, Tiger Woods said:

"It's been tough, but I've gotten here, I've gotten this far and I still have a long way to go. Each and every day's a fight, and I welcome that fight. Get up in the morning, let's go a few more rounds."

Woods is still struggling with his game and is currently focusing on regaining strength in his right leg.

