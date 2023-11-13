“Player of the year!” – Fans react to Lilia Vu winning The Annika driven by Gainbridge 2023 at Pelican

Lilia Vu never ceases to amaze her admirers with her amazing performances. She recently won the 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge Championship, which concluded with the final round on Sunday, November 12. The competition was held at Pelican Golf Course and began on November 9.

Vu finished with a score of under 19 after playing four rounds of 67-66-62-66. The American golfer entered the field on Sunday three strokes behind leader Emily Kristine Pedersen and played a round of 66 to finish with a score of under 19.

Vu started with two back-to-back birdies on the first two holes and then made a bogey on the 12th. She carded five birdies and one bogey in the final round to settle for a score of 66, winning the tournament by three strokes.

The LPGA Tour shared a post on Lilia Vu's victory on its X account, where fans in the comments section wrote that Vu is the Player of The Year. One user commented:

"Player of the year!"

"I was her walking scorer at the LPGA Match Play in ‘22 when she was relatively unknown, and here she is #1 and possibly Player of the Year. Also a very nice person and refreshingly fast on the golf course," wrote another fan.

"Lilia is POY in my book. Another terrific win" commented another fan.

Here are some more fans reactions:

Lilia Vu's performances in 2023

Vu had an incredible season playing on the LPGA Tour in 2023. She started the year winning the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand before finishing T14 at the HSBC Women's World Championship

She finished in a tie for seventh place at the LPGA Drive on Championship and then T11 at the DIO Implant LA Open.

Lilia Vu has won four tournaments this year including The Chevron Championship and AIG Women's Open.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Lilia Vu played in 2023:

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: 1

Prize money: $487,500

BMW Ladies Championship: T48

Prize money: $8,122

Buick LPGA Shanghai: 4

Prize money: $192,550

Portland Classic: T14

Prize money: $21,739

CPKC Women's Open: T22

Prize money: $23,006

AIG Women's Open: 1

Prize money: $1,350,000

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open presented by Trust Golf: T35

Prize money: $10,575

The Amundi Evian Championship: T42

Prize money: $27,910

U.S. Women's Open: CUT

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: CUT

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards: 17

Prize money: $17,023

Cognizant Founders Cup: CUT

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: CUT

The Chevron Championship: 1

Prize money: $765,000

DIO Implant LA Open: T11

Prize money: $31,698

LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain: T7

Prize money: $37,185

HSBC Women's World Championship: T14

Prize money: $24,995

Honda LPGA Thailand: 1

Prize money: $255,000

Having turned in 2019, Vu has won seven professional tournaments in her career. She has also won two majors and four LPGA Tour events.