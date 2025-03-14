Players Championship debutant breaks one tournament record in roller-coaster round

On Thursday, in the first round of The Players Championship, Chandler Phillips became the first player in tournament history to card three eagles in a single round. Thursday was his first career round at The Players Championship.

The illustrious TPC Sawgrass has hosted The Players Championship annually since 1982, with no player making three eagles in a single round until Thursday.

Phillips had a roller-coaster of a first round, finishing with a four-under-par 68. His front nine was up-and-down, which began making an eagle on the par-five second hole. He followed that up with a par before making a bogey on the par-four fourth hole. He then bogeyed the par-four sixth hole before making birdie at the par-four seventh hole.

He then made a triple bogey at the par-three eighth hole before making his second eagle of the day at the par-five ninth hole. He started the back nine with birdies on holes 10 and 11. He then bogeyed the par three-13th hole before making a birdie on hole 15 and his third eagle on the par-five 16th hole.

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round One

Phillips had a less exciting second round on Friday, shooting a one-over-par 73. He shot even par on the front nine and one over par on the back nine.

With some players still on the course, Phillips appears likely to make the cut. The current projected cut line is one under par, while Phillips is sitting at three under par heading into the weekend.

This year is only Phillips' second year on the PGA Tour. The 28-year-old Texan had made the cut at three of his previous six events leading up to The Players Championship.

His best finish on the PGA Tour in 2024 came at the Valspar Championship. He finished tied for third at the event, losing to Peter Malnati by three shots.

PGA Tour's biggest names stand near top of leaderboard heading into weekend at The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at THE PLAYERS Championship 2025

Heading into the weekend at TPC Sawgrass, some of the world's top players have put themselves into contention through the first two rounds.

With some players still on the course, Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia are tied for the lead in the clubhouse at 11 under par. Two shots behind them in the clubhouse at nine under par are Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.

McIlroy is in search of his second win at The Players Championship, with his first coming in 2019. Morikawa aims to win for the first time at TPC Sawgrass this weekend. Morikawa is off to a hot start this year and is coming off a solo second place at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

