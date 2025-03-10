Who won the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Final leaderboard explored

The final round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational saw stellar performances across the leaderboard. Russell Henley carded in a 2 under par round at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge to take home the victory.

Not only did Henley earn the prestigious red cardigan sweater for his victory, but he also went home with a $4 million paycheck and 700 FedEx Cup points. The leader of the Arnold Palmer Invitational's 3rd round, Collin Morikawa, finished in solo second place with a total 10 under par score for 72 holes.

Keegan Bradley wowed golf enthusiasts all over the globe with his stellar performance during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Team USA Ryder Cup captain carded in an incredible 7 under par 29 on the front nine to become the first player in history to achieve the feat. He posted an 8 under par 64 score for the day to climb 22 spots on the leaderboard and tie for 5th place.

Here's a look at the top 18 players at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Russell Henley (-11)

2 - Collin Morikawa (-10)

3 - Corey Conners (-9)

4 - Michael Kim (-8)

T5 - Keegan Bradley (-7)

T5 - Sepp Straka (-7)

7 - Shane Lowry (-6)

T8 - Byeong Hun An (-5)

T8 - Justin Rose (-5)

T8 - Jason Day (-5)

T11 - Tommy Fleetwood (-4)

T11 - Scottie Scheffler (-4)

T11 - Robert MacIntyre (-4)

T11 - Aaron Rai (-4)

T15 - Jacob Bridgeman (-3)

T15 - Daniel Berger (-3)

T15 - Rory McIlroy (-3)

18 - Denny McCarthy (-2)

Eric Cole and J.T. Poston finished in last place 50th at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The PGA Tour golfers carded in a total of 7 over-par scores for four rounds in Florida.

Arnold Palmer Invitational's Past Winners Explored

Here's a look at the past few winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational along with their winning scores (via PGA Tour):

2024 - Scottie Scheffler (-15)

2023 - Kurt Kitayama (-9)

2022 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)

2021 - Bryson DeChambeau (-11)

2020 - Tyrrell Hatton (-4)

2019 - Francesco Molinari (-12)

2018 - Rory McIlroy (-18)

2017 - Marc Leishman (-11)

2016 - Jason Day (-17)

2015 - Matt Every (-19)

2014 - Matt Every (-13)

2013 - Tiger Woods (-13)

2012 - Tiger Woods (-13)

2011 - Martin Laird (-8)

2010 - Ernie Els (-11)

2009 - Tiger Woods (-5)

2008 - Tiger Woods (-10)

2007 - Vijay Singh (-8)

2006 - Rod Pampling (-14)

2005 - Kenny Perry (-12)

2004 - Chad Campbell (-18)

2003 - Tiger Woods (-19)

2002 - Tiger Woods (-13)

2001 - Tiger Woods (-15)

2000 - Tiger Woods (-18)

