“Please do not be fooled”: Charley Hull forced to warn fans once again amidst threat of scam

Charley Hull once again warned her fans against fake accounts on social media platforms on Monday, February 10. She urged her fans to "not be fooled" by scammers.

The rate of scams happening under the guise of celebrity profiles is rising at an alarming rate. Hull had previously put up a post warning her fans against the same. However, she was again forced to put up an Instagram story reiterating the same.

She wrote:

"I DON'T HAVE TELEGRAM, or any other Instagram page, facebook page or any private chats! So if you think you are talking to me you are NOT! There is so many fake accounts and scammers around please do not be fooled!"

Trending

Image via @charley.hull (Instagram)

The links to her official Facebook page and X account are linked to her profile page. So if fans want to verify the veracity of any page claiming to be Charley Hull, they can check from her Instagram account. Previously Paige Spiranac and Nelly Korda also had to warn their fans against scammers.

On the competitive front, Charley Hull was last seen at the Founders Cup where she finished T19.

Exploring Founders Cup leaderboard ft. Charley Hull

Charley Hull at the 2025 Founders Cup (Source: Getty)

Charley Hull tied for the 19th spot with Leona Maguire, Lauren Coughlin, and Paula Reto at the recently concluded Founders Cup. All of them carded a total score of 8-under. Here's the final leaderboard:

1 Yealimi Noh -21

2 Jin-Young Ko -17

3 Megan Khang -16

T4 Miyu Yamashita -13

T4 Jin-Hee Im -13

T4 Hannah Green -13

T7 Minami Katsu -12

T7 Celine Boutier -12

T7 Nelly Korda -12

10 Angel Yin -11

T11 Ashleigh Buhai -10

T11 Nasa Hataoka -10

T13 Jeongeun Lee6 -9

T13 So-Mi Lee -9

T13 Lexi Thompson -9

T13 Albane Valenzuela -9

T13 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -9

T13 Ayaka Furue -9

T19 Paula Reto -8

T19 Leona Maguire -8

T19 Charley Hull -8

T19 Lauren Coughlin -8

T23 Benedetta Moresco -7

T23 Dewi Weber -7

T23 Yuri Yoshida -7

T23 Allisen Corpuz -7

T23 Sarah Schmelzel -7

T28 Mary Liu -5

T28 Morgane Metraux -5

T28 Kristen Gillman -5

T28 Hyo-Joo Kim -5

T28 Minjee Lee -5

T28 Mao Saigo -5

T34 Alena Sharp -4

T34 Kate Smith-Stroh -4

T34 Gigi Stoll -4

T34 Aditi Ashok -4

T34 Jennifer Kupcho -4

T39 Soo-Bin Joo -3

T39 Gurleen Kaur -3

T39 Gemma Dryburgh -3

T39 Linnea Strom -3

T39 Gabriela Ruffels -3

T39 Nataliya Guseva -3

T45 Emily Kristine Pedersen -2

T45 Rio Takeda -2

T45 Elizabeth Szokol -2

T48 Xiaowen Yin -1

T48 Fiona Xu -1

T48 Wei Ling Hsu -1

T48 Stephanie Kyriacou -1

T48 Mi-Hyang Lee -1

T48 Moriya Jutanugarn -1

T48 Ariya Jutanugarn -1

T48 Lydia Ko -1

T56 Ji-Won Jeon E

T56 Hira Naveed E

58 Madison Young +1

T59 Caroline Inglis +2

T59 Sophia Popov +2

T59 Yuka Saso +2

T62 Frida Kinhult +3

T62 Yan Liu +3

T62 Ssu-Chia Cheng +3

T62 Gaby Lopez +3

66 Hyo-Joon Jang +4

67 Hinako Shibuno +5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback