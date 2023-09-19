"Please put my golf bag on the next flight" - Danielle Kang makes public call for help after her golf bag gets left behind ahead of The Solheim Cup

Danielle Kang will be a part of the 2023 US Solheim Cup, which will take place from September 22 to September 24 in Casares Andalusia, Spain. The American golfer travelled all the way to Malaga, a city in Spain for the biennial tournament. However, she left behind her golf bag in Amsterdam.

Danielle Kang recently asked for help from her fans and flight officials to keep her golf bag on the next flight from Amsterdam to Malaga.

The six-time LPGA Tour winner shared a post on her Twitter account saying:

"I need everyone’s help again. My captain and the entire US Team has been on this but someone PLEASE put my GOLF bag on the next flight out of AMSTERDAM to MALAGA…it’s missed every flight it could’ve been on today..BAG TAG 0074676649 @transavia flight."

Fans jumped into the comments section to write:

"Can’t some company fly these ladies private to their biggest event? Come on it’s the Solheim Cup."

"Come on people! We need DK playing her own equipment this week!"- wrote another user.

"You have the worst luck with your bags," another fan commented.

Kang also suffered from the same issue at the Amundi Evian Championship last month when she missed her bag at the airport.

The US Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis also asked the airline to help Kang with her luggage. She took to Twitter to write:

"@Delta @KLM would love some help locating a set of golf clubs… kind of a big tournament going on this week!!!@TheSolheimCup @SolheimCupUSA"

Danielle Kang will make her fourth consecutive appearance at the Solheim Cup. She made her debut at the event in 2017 and then competed in the tournament in 2019 and 2021. She has an overall record of 5-7-0 and added 5 overall winning points.

Here are the records of Danielle Kang at the Solheim Cup:

Appearances: 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

2021 Record: 1-3-0

Overall Record: 5-7-0

2021 Points won: 1

Overall Points won: 5

Danielle Kang's career

Kang was born on October 20, 1992, in San Francisco, California. She grew up in South California and started playing golf at a young age.

Danielle Kang qualified for the US Women's Open at the age of 14 in 2007. She attended high school at Oak Park High School and then transferred to Westlake High School and attended college at Pepperdine University in Malibu.

During her amateur career, she won the US Women's Open in 2010 and earned an opportunity to compete in all the majors in 2011. She also made cuts in three of the five Majors as an amateur.

Danielle Kang started her professional career in 2011 and played her first tournament at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship as a professional golfer. She earned her status to compete on the LPGA Tour in 2012.

Kang played in 19 events in the first year on the Tour and made cuts in 13 tournaments. She finished 52nd on the official LPGA Season-ending money list and earned full status on the Tour in 2013.

Kang has won six professional events in her career and also won the 2017 Women's PGA Championship.