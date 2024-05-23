"Please be Tiger Woods" - Fans excited as the Memorial Tournament hints at 15x Major winner’s potential entry

Tiger Woods' most recent results have not been his best, but he is still a fan favorite. This was demonstrated once again when the Memorial Tournament posted a social media alert and most fans associated it with the 15-time Major champion.

The Memorial Tournament's post on X included only the open eyes emoji, a symbol indicating to be alert. Fans reacted quickly, associating this sign with the possibility of Tiger Woods being at Muirfield next weekend.

The post reached 60,000 views in less than an hour. One fan reacted as follows:

"No way… please be Tiger."

Another user posted the following:

"TW!"

Let's take a look at other reactions on X:

"It was always El Tigre," a fan posted.

"Tiger Woods playing?" another fan asked.

The Memorial Tournament is an event hosted by Jack Nicklaus that is played each year at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The tournament has been played since 1976 and is one of the Signature events of the 2024 season on the PGA Tour.

This means that Tiger Woods is not qualified to be a part of the Memorial Tournament field. His participation is contingent upon receiving a sponsor's exemption, something that is provided for within the rules of such an event.

The 2024 edition will be played from June 6 to 9.

A look at Tiger Woods' history at the Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods has been hugely successful at the Memorial Tournament, lifting the title the most times (5). Woods won at Muirfield in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2009 and 2012.

In 18 appearances in this tournament, Woods has never missed the cut. In addition to his five victories, he has four other Top 10s, including two third-place finishes (2004, 2005). He has also finished in four other Top 25s.

Woods has played 71 rounds at the Memorial Tournament, 28 of them with scores in the 60s. His best round in the tournament (63) came on the second day of the 2000 edition. His worst (85) was the third round of the 2015 edition.

Woods is also the only player to have successfully defended his title and he did it twice in a row. Viktor Hovland will be looking to emulate him in 2024, as he comes in as defending champion.